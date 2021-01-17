Maple Ridge’s Bruce Coughlan. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge’s Bruce Coughlan. (Special to The News)

Robbie Burns day to be feted virtually by Maple Ridge musician

Bruce Coughlan will hold virtual concert in Campbell River theatre in honour of Scottish bard

For Maple Ridge residents with a kilt in their closet, a taste for Haggis, and an admiration of peaty single malt scotch, having to spend Robbie Burns day isolating at home might be a bit of a bother.

This year marks the 225th anniversary of the popular bard’s death, so for many there is a desire to honour him properly.

Maple Ridge’s Bruce Coughlan will be doing just that at the virtual Burns Night musical celebration – An Address to Robbie Burns.

The musician has toured Scotland 12 times during the course of his 40 year career, and thinks the world of their national poet.

“Every year I do three or four Robbie Burns nights,” he said. “I’ll come in and perform a handful of his standard songs, and I know a lot of Celtic, and Scottish, music, so I mix that in too.”

READ MORE: For Maple Ridge musician, music is like living in an adventure novel

Coughlan pointed out, viewers do not have to be Scottish to love Robbie Burns.

“There is something universal about his work that has intrigued people of all walks of life for over two centuries,” he said. “His words echo with such humanity and compassion that they’ve helped inspire sweeping social reform.”

The concert will take place on the stage at the Tidemark Theatre in Campbell River. Coughlan will be joined by multi-instrumentalist Daniel Lapp, and René Cusson, who will be performing on pipes and whistles.

“It’s going to be a really nice show,” Coughlan insisted.

“We’ve been organizing it long distance, and we’ll be seeing each other for the first time in a while on the day.”

The live show will be broadcasted on Friday, Jan 22 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available through the Tidemark Theatre website. Those who purchase them will be able to re-watch the show until Robbie Burns Day on Jan 25th.


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgeMusic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Podcast: Interview with longtime actor/broadcaster and B.C. resident Terry David Mulligan

Just Posted

Maple Ridge’s Bruce Coughlan. (Special to The News)
Robbie Burns day to be feted virtually by Maple Ridge musician

Bruce Coughlan will hold virtual concert in Campbell River theatre in honour of Scottish bard

Naturally Splendid employees working at a flow wrapper station at its facility in Pitt Meadows (Special to The News)
Plant-based Pitt Meadows business pivots during pandemic

Naturally Splendid partners with Australian company on bringing meat substitute to Canada

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Resident sad to see worsening Maple Ridge litter problem

A local letter writer said her concerns have fallen on deaf ears

Gordy Robson. (Contributed)
Metro ads running on Fox News concern Maple Ridge taxpayers, councillor

Fox ads are among many free PSAs run for Metro

The intersection at Harris Road and Lougheed Highway (Google)
LETTER: Pitt Meadows resident wonders why traffic signals not updated

A local man has contacted the city and road contractor with concerns to no avail

Justin Kripps of Summerland and his team have competed in Olympic action and World Cup competitions in bobsleigh. (Jason Ransom-Canadian Olympic Comittee).
QUIZ: Are you ready for some winter sports?

It’s cold outside, but there are plenty of recreation opportunities in the winter months

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage addresses the attendees while Tom Olsen, Managing Director of the Canadian Energy Centre, looks on at a press conference at SAIT in Calgary on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Greg Fulmes
‘Morally and ethically wrong:’ Court to hear challenge to Alberta coal policy removal

At least 9 interveners will seek to join a rancher’s request for a judicial review of Alberta’s decision

Pindie Dhaliwal, one of the organizers for the Surrey Challo protest for Indian farmers. She says organizers were told by Surrey RCMP that the event was not allowed due to COVID-19. Organizers ended up moving the protest to Strawberry Hill at the last minute. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Indian farmers rally moves as organizers say Surrey RCMP told them they couldn’t gather

Protest originally planned in Cloverdale, moved to Strawberry Hill

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Provinces work on revised plans as Pfizer-BioNTech shipments to slow down

Anita Anand said she understands and shares Canadians’ concerns about the drug company’s decision

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Tourists take photographs outside the British Columbia Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday August 26, 2011. A coalition of British Columbia tourism industry groups is urging the provincial government to not pursue plans to ban domestic travel to fight the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. travel ban will harm struggling tourism sector, says industry coalition

B.C. government would have to show evidence a travel ban is necessary

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
‘Targeted’ shooting in Coquitlam leaves woman in hospital

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries in what police believe to be a targeted shooting Saturday morning

sdf
Another Mission student arrested for assault, in 2nd case of in-school violence this week

RCMP notified of local Instagram page with videos (now deleted) showing student assaults, bullying

(Photo by Kevin Hill)
40 cases linked to Surrey Memorial Hospital COVID-19 outbreak

Fraser Health says two death are associated with the outbreak

Most Read