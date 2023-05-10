Robert De Niro, at 79, becomes a father for the 7th time

Robert De Niro has welcomed another child. The 79-year-old is now the father of seven.

A representative for De Niro confirmed the birth to The Associated Press on Tuesday. No other details, including the identity of the mother, were released.

At a film premiere Tuesday night, De Niro told The Associated Press about becoming a father again: “It’s always good and mysterious and you don’t know what the hell is going to happen.”

The Oscar winner is also a parent to Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, from his first marriage to Diahne Abbott and twins, Julian and Aaron, 27 Elliot, 24 and Helen Grace, 11, from his second marriage to Grace Hightower. De Niro and Hightower announced they were divorcing in 2018.

De Niro is currently promoting the new comedy “About My Father,” which opens on May 26.

De Niro is a two-time Oscar winner for his supporting role in “The Godfather: Part II” and best actor in “Raging Bull.” In 2011, he was also honored with the Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award for his impact on the world of entertainment and awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom five years later.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

——— Associated Press journalist John Carucci contributed to this report.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Childcarehollywood

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
King Charles III makes virtual appearance on ‘American Idol’

Just Posted

Volunteers filling sand bags for flood protection in Maple Ridge in 2021. (Neil Corbett/The News)
City asks residents to sign up for Alert Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue is inviting public input into fire service in the city. (The News files)
Maple Ridge Fire Service strategic plan needs public input

Jesse Sokol and Dena Jones started the Non-Judgmental Recovery Society. (Special to The News)
Fundraiser coming to benefit Maple Ridge recovery organization

Celebrating Trades in Maple Ridge will have demonstrations and hands-on events. (Special to The News)
Discover trades in Maple Ridge

Pop-up banner image