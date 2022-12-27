Steve Shelski and Toronto were one of the acts that played at the inaugural Rock Maple Ridge concert in 2022. (The News)

Rock Maple Ridge concert returns this August with brand new lineup

Tickets for Aug. 11-13 event are on sale now

It might be the middle of winter, but Maple Ridge’s music scene is heating up thanks to Rock Maple Ridge announcing the lineup for their 2023 concert.

The smash hit concert is coming back for a second year, and will feature a brand new lineup of artists at the Albion Fairgrounds.

Taking place from Aug. 11-13, there will be three acts on the first night, with four acts at both the Saturday and Sunday shows.

Friday’s performances will include B.C.’s own Chilliwack, Harlequin, and the Juno Award-winning band Trooper.

Saturday will feature Teenage Head – without its former lead singer who was murdered in August of 2022, followed by Helix, with Juno Award winners Sass Jordan and Kim Mitchell closing out the night.

Sunday will have Haywire, SAGA, B.C.’s own Headpins, and Canadian Music Hall of Famer Tom Cochrane all take the stage throughout the evening.

Tickets for the three-day outdoor concert are now on sale, with both weekend and day passes available.

All ages are welcome to attend, with children requiring their own ticket.

Weekend passes can be bought for $234 each, with day passes going for $83 each. Paid on-site parking is also available for $15 per day or $40 for the entire weekend.

Here are the performance times for each day:

Friday (Aug. 11)

• Chilliwack – 6 to 7 p.m.

• Harlequin – 7:15 to 8:15 p.m.

• Trooper – 8:30 to 10 p.m.

Saturday (Aug. 12)

• Teenage Head – 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

• Helix – 5 to 6:15 p.m.

• Sass Jordan – 6:40 to 8 p.m.

• Kim Mitchell – 8:30 to 10 p.m.

Sunday (Aug. 13)

• Haywire – 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

• SAGA – 5 to 6:15 p.m.

• Headpins – 6:40 to 8 p.m.

• Tom Cochrane – 8:30 to 10 p.m.

More information is available by visiting https://rockmapleridge.ca/.

