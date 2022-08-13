Steve Shelski and Toronto playing in Maple Ridge on Saturday night. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Rock Maple Ridge Festival draws sellout crowd Saturday night

Festival at Albion fairgrounds continues Sunday

There was a sellout crowd estimated at more than 4,000 rock fans at the Albion Fairgrounds on Saturday night, as the new Rock Maple Ridge Festival brought classic bands to the Valley.

Saturday many in the crowd were up and dancing as Toronto opened the show with “Your Daddy Don’t Know” and other hits from the 1980s.

Nick Gilder and Sweeney Todd, The Headpins and April Wine were on deck.

There are still tickets available for Sunday, which starts with Doug and Slugs at 3:30 p.m., Prism at 5 p.m., Honeymoon Suite at 6:40 p.m., and then Nazareth closing the festival starting at 8:30 p.m.

Friday got off to a great start with Lee Aaron, Streetheart and Glass Tiger.

The festival is the work of Bernie Aubin, who has been a drummer for the Headpins for 42 years and is the owner of Canadian Classic Rock, an international booking agency. He explained they chose the Maple Ridge location because it will bring people from Chilliwack, Abbotsford, and from other surrounding communities – and fans won’t have to travel to downtown Vancouver.

Aubin, who has lived in Maple Ridge for the past 30 years, has been booking bands for festivals across the country since 1991.

For more information, or to buy tickets, see the festival website at rockmapleridge.ca

maple ridge

 

