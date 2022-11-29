Rockin’ realtor Daniel Wesley to headline Santa Fox Ball at Coquitlam casino theatre

Since 2006 Wesley has recorded nine albums of feel-good songs, most recently in 2019

The annual Santa Fox Ball benefit concert returns in December with headliner Daniel Wesley.

The White Rock-born, Brookswood-raised “beach rocker” will plug in at Coquitlam’s Hard Rock Casino Theatre on the night of Friday, Dec. 16, with openers Spendo and Teller & The Tale. Tickets are $36 for the general-admission show, on ticketmaster.ca.

Presented by CFOX radio station, the concert is a fundraiser for SHARE Family & Community Services, which operates in the Tri-Cities area.

Since 2006 Wesley has recorded nine albums of laid-back, feel-good songs, most recently in 2019 with “Beach Music.”

A year ago he became a licensed realtor on the Sunshine Coast, where he now lives.

“I have wanted to become a realtor for quite a while, but didn’t have the time to take the course. And then the pandemic hit,” Wesley posted to Facebook in October 2021. “I have enjoyed buying and selling our own properties, and felt like it was a natural shift to transition to this lifestyle as a realtor.

“PS I will continue to play shows and make albums,” he added. “That will always be a part of what I do.”

With the Re/Max company, his realtor logo uses a stylized guitar pick.

Happy Friday. If you didn’t know , I am a licensed realtor as well as a musician! I’d be happy to help you out with your real estate endeavors. Let’s chat realtor@danielwesley.com pic.twitter.com/OUcIH01XCv — Daniel Wesley (@thedanielwesley) October 15, 2021

This year Wesley planned to record a new album of music, but there’s no sign of it yet.

“I kind of want to document being 40, and I have a whole bunch of songs, lots of music,” he said last February, when gigs were postponed by COVID-19. “I’ve been sitting on it because I was kind of thinking, why put out new music if I can’t play it live, you know?”

Wesley turned 40 last Dec. 30, two days after his show at Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom was postponed due to gathering restrictions at the time. Four weeks before that, he was all set to play the Granville Street concert hall when the power went out, forcing a last-minute postponement.

Last Labour Day weekend, on Sept. 2, Wesley and band performed a fine set of songs at Fort Langley Night Market.

Hey it’s the awesome @thedanielwesley at Fort Langley Night Market on an awesome late-summer night. What a treat! @fortlangley pic.twitter.com/bLZcYZpdFc — Tom Zillich (@TomZillich) September 3, 2022



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

ConcertsfundraiserLive musicMusic