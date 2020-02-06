Rolling Stones will play Vancouver’s BC Place Stadium this spring

Rock band’s ‘No Filter’ tour dates of Canada and the U.S. were announced Thursday

The Rolling Stones in promo video for the band’s “No Filter” tour.

It’s official: The Rolling Stones are headed for Vancouver this spring.

The rock ‘n’ roll icons will play BC Place Stadium on May 12, the second date of their “No Filter” tour of the U.S. and Canada. The tour opens May 8 in San Diego and ends July 9 in Atlanta.

“It’s a new year, a new decade & we’re thrilled to announce a brand new Rolling Stones NO FILTER 2020 USA/CA tour!” the band tweeted on Thursday morning (Feb. 6).

“There is a fan presale starting on Weds Feb 12 sign up here to get access. Tickets go on general sale Fri Feb 14.”

No word yet about concert ticket prices.

Video posted to rollingstones.com/tour shows Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood talking about the tour.

At the link to register for ticket presales, those who enter details by 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 11 will receive a pre-sale code allowing early access to tickets for the tour.

“Pre-sale codes will be sent out from 11am EST Tuesday February 11th to the email address provided in the form below,” the website says. “Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10am local time Wednesday February 12th and the pre-sale window closes at 10pm local time on Thursday February 13th.”