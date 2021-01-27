BC Place Stadium in a photo posted to cisc-icca.ca.

Roof of BC Place a stage for performers during online music festival

‘This will be the first time any artists have performed from the 204-foot iconic Vancouver rooftop’

Artists featured in an online concert are set to perform on the roof of Vancouver’s BC Place Stadium.

Contact Winter Music Festival will be on twitch.tv/monstercat on Saturday, Feb. 6, starting at 7 p.m., in a free-to-stream event.

“Fans of Canada’s largest indoor music festival will experience the event from a whole new level,” says a press release. “Local artists Vanic, Tails B2B Juelz, Nostalgix, and Poni will perform for fans via Twitch from the roof of BC Place.”

The electronic-music event is produced by Blueprint, Live Nation Canada, Monstercat and BC Place.

“This will be the first time any artists have performed from the 204-foot iconic Vancouver rooftop,” according to the event advisory.

The sale of Contact hoodies will benefit Greater Vancouver Food Bank, with merchandise available at contact-festival.com.

Contact Winter Music Festival has been held at BC Place since 2013, usually in the final week of December.


