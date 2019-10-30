Sandra Bernhard in ‘Quick Sand’ show at this year’s Chutzpah! Festival

Actor/singer Sandra Bernhard performs at Vogue Theatre on Oct. 31 as part of this year’s Chutzpah! Festival.

The month-long Chutzpah! Festival fills four Vancouver-area venues with music, comedy, theatre, dance and film, from now until Nov. 24.

The 19th annual showcase, also known as The Lisa Nemetz International Jewish Performing Arts Festival, returns with a range of performances by artists from Canada, the U.K., Israel, Italy, Germany and the U.S.

On Thursday night (Oct. 31), a festival highlight will see actor/singer Sandra Bernhard front a three-piece band for a “Quick Sand” show at Vogue Theatre, starting at 8 p.m.

“Sandra takes control, bringing a mélange of musings, music and whimsy – ‘never boring j’adoring’ is her motto, covering the waterfront of the outrageous, quotidian, and glamorous!” says a post at chutzpahfestival.com. “Performing with a three piece band, this iconic performer will make for a fun and memorable Halloween night.”

Looking ahead, other festival shows include a performance by Ethiopian-Israeli singer and songwriter Aveva Dese at Rickshaw Theatre on Nov. 14, The Rescue: A Live Film-Concerto there on Nov. 23, accordion player Geoff Berner with TJ Dawe & Friends at WISE Hall on Friday (Nov. 1) and the Canadian premiere of The Diary of Anne Frank LatinX from Nov. 6-8.

For Mary-Louise Albert, this year’s Chutzpah! Festival will be the final one for her as artistic managing director.

“I’m overjoyed to be able to showcase such important, illuminating, and multi-disciplinary works at this year’s festival, and proud to have shared so much with Vancouver audiences over these past 15 years,” she said in a release.

“After a 20-year career as a professional dancer, I could not have landed in a better spot than here at Chutzpah! and the JCC working with so many amazing people — which allowed me the space, generosity, trust, and understanding of my ‘no holds barred’ approach to work and life — which ultimately resulted in a second career and artistic vision that I am so proud of. I look forward to sharing my last festival with you!”

