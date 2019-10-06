Screening of film on artist Cézanne at ACT in Maple Ridge

A film about the life of 20th century artist Paul Cézanne is being screened at the ACT. (Contributed)

A film about the life and genius of 20th century artist Paul Cézanne is being screened at the ACT.

Cézanne – Portraits of a Life will take the audience beyond the exhibition, shedding light on where the impressionist artist lived and worked.

The film features interviews with curators and experts from the National Portrait Gallery London, MoMA New York, National Gallery of Art Washington, and Musée d’Orsay Paris, and correspondence from the artist himself read by Brian Cox.

Cézanne – Portraits of a Life is being screened at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6 in the Mainstage Theatre at the ACT Arts Centre, 11944 Haney Place, Maple Ridge.

General admission tickets are $19.50 and youth are $15.

