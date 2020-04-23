Shambhala Music Festival postponed to 2021

Shambhala Music Festival will not be held in 2020.

Shambhala released a statement Tuesday announcing the popular event in July had been pushed back to 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The announcement came after provincial health officer Bonnie Henry said large gatherings will not take place this summer in B.C.

“We are truly sorry for any inconvenience our postponement may have caused, and we give our full support and recognition to Dr. Bonnie Henry and her colleagues for the difficult decision they had to make,” said a statement from Shambhala.

The festival had previously said it couldn’t offer ticket refunds if the event was postponed, but that pre-paid tickets could be used for the 2021, 2022 and 2023 events.

In past years Shambhala had been held in August, but moved up the date for 2020 to avoid potential disruptions due to seasonal wildfires.

