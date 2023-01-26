Shania Twain appears during a portrait session in New York on June 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP

Shania Twain says she feels ‘time crunch’ to record more albums while she has a voice

Twain hopes to get into a studio soon because she’s written ‘so many songs’

Shania Twain says she worries her singing voice “may not last forever” and wants to “hurry up and make more records” while she still can.

Twain told The Canadian Press she feels a “time crunch” on her voice, and fears she may lose it in the fallout of contracting Lyme disease roughly two decades ago.

The tick-borne illness forced the Timmins, Ont.-raised singer-songwriter to undergo several invasive surgeries to repair damage to her vocal cords and it took years for her to return to the stage.

The 57-year-old says the second chance has allowed her to focus on “celebrating and gratitude” and she hopes to get into a studio soon because she’s written “so many songs” she wants to record.

Standing between her and those plans is a massive tour of more than 70 dates tied to her upcoming album “Queen of Me,” due in early February.

Twain kicks off the tour in late April, playing shows in an array of Canadian cities that include Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto and Montreal.

—David Friend, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Shania Twain accentuates the positive on new single

