Show and sale, plus directory, replace 2021 art studio tour

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows artists will have works displayed at The ACT starting in April

The announcement was made Friday, March 12 that the 2021 tour – like the 2020 event – was cancelled due to COVID. (Screengrab)

For the second year running, the coronavirus has put a kibosh on this community’s popular Mother’s Day tradition.

This would have been year 22 for the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Art Studio Tour, but the team of artists has had to pull the plug again – even though the vaccines are being administered and safety restrictions are easing up a bit in recent days around COVID restrictions.

Each May, dozens of artists throughout the community – in new studios, as well as long-time favourites – open up their creative space to the public over the course of two days.

While the composition of the group changes from year to year, visitors who come from throughout the Lower Mainland can expect to see paintings in all media, functional pottery, ceramic sculptures, jewellery, sculpture, drawings, paper arts, textiles, woodwork, functional art, and mosaics.

Upwards of 1,500 visitors each spring have turned this into an annual tradition.

“There is a lot of talent in this community,” explained tour organizers.

Unfortunately, just like last year, organizers have had to cancel the 2021 tour for safety reasons.

“But, we are still here and choosing to do something a little different this year in order to keep you connected with the artists in your neighbourhood!” organizers said.

New this year, the team is creating an artist directory that will be made available as a printed brochure and will be available on their website.

“It’s a wonderful way to learn more about the tour artists so you can continue to support them as they continue to make their beautiful art,” said the organizers.

As well, a show and sale is being organized at The ACT. A variety of the traditional tour artists will enter their original works starting in April.

“We thank you for the continued support of local artists in your community and hope we can see you for the tour in person in 2022!”

