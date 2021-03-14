The announcement was made Friday, March 12 that the 2021 tour – like the 2020 event – was cancelled due to COVID. (Screengrab)

The announcement was made Friday, March 12 that the 2021 tour – like the 2020 event – was cancelled due to COVID. (Screengrab)

Show and sale, plus directory, replace 2021 art studio tour

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows artists will have works displayed at The ACT starting in April

For the second year running, the coronavirus has put a kibosh on this community’s popular Mother’s Day tradition.

This would have been year 22 for the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Art Studio Tour, but the team of artists has had to pull the plug again – even though the vaccines are being administered and safety restrictions are easing up a bit in recent days around COVID restrictions.

Each May, dozens of artists throughout the community – in new studios, as well as long-time favourites – open up their creative space to the public over the course of two days.

RELATED: 2020 Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Art Studio Tour on hold

While the composition of the group changes from year to year, visitors who come from throughout the Lower Mainland can expect to see paintings in all media, functional pottery, ceramic sculptures, jewellery, sculpture, drawings, paper arts, textiles, woodwork, functional art, and mosaics.

Upwards of 1,500 visitors each spring have turned this into an annual tradition.

“There is a lot of talent in this community,” explained tour organizers.

PAST EVENT: Thousands flock to Art Studio Tour this Mother’s Day weekend

Unfortunately, just like last year, organizers have had to cancel the 2021 tour for safety reasons.

“But, we are still here and choosing to do something a little different this year in order to keep you connected with the artists in your neighbourhood!” organizers said.

New this year, the team is creating an artist directory that will be made available as a printed brochure and will be available on their website.

“It’s a wonderful way to learn more about the tour artists so you can continue to support them as they continue to make their beautiful art,” said the organizers.

As well, a show and sale is being organized at The ACT. A variety of the traditional tour artists will enter their original works starting in April.

“We thank you for the continued support of local artists in your community and hope we can see you for the tour in person in 2022!”

Stay tuned for more information…

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ArtsArts and culturemaple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds reveals he’s ‘Bruce’ from Ottawa Public Health’s viral tweet

Just Posted

The announcement was made Friday, March 12 that the 2021 tour – like the 2020 event – was cancelled due to COVID. (Screengrab)
Show and sale, plus directory, replace 2021 art studio tour

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows artists will have works displayed at The ACT starting in April

Jackie Kloosterboer is a disaster emergency preparedness specialist who started her career in Maple Ridge. (Screengrab)
DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME: Perfect time for safety inventory, too

A disaster preparedness expert reminds people to check smoke detectors and more

Maple Ridge’s Hiro Ohashi shares images of the area mountain range, with a local cranberry farm in the foreground. “I really love this place,” Ohashi said. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Snow may make mountain range appear closer

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

A section of waterfront land in south Pitt Meadows, used by park users much of the year, could be lost, fears a local resident. (Special to The News)
LETTER: Pitt Meadows picnic area in jeopardy

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor, please email editor@mapleridgenews.com.

Christine Rognan and Judy Daykin started Mom and Me Pies in 2011. (Mom and Me Pies/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge “pie” capital of searches says Google

International search engine released “pie” search data in celebration of Pi Day

Air Canada airplanes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘One of our finer moments:’ Pandemic led to massive scramble to get Canadians home

A total of 62,580 Canadian travellers were brought home from 109 countries

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. Community clinics open across B.C. Monday, March 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
B.C. opening COVID-19 vaccine bookings to age 80-84 this week

Immunization clinics opening in B.C. communities on Monday

A healthcare worker watches as a B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic moves a patient into an ambulance outside the emergency department at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Royal Columbian Hospital outbreak declared over

Outbreak resulted in one death

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(BC Wildfire Dashboard)
B.C.’s wildfire season begins with two suspected human-caused wildfires in the interior

The wildfire near Penticton, and another near Kamloops, are B.C.’s first of 2021

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The province’s COVID-19 vaccine age-based rollout continues and is being expanded to include other sectors of the population including healthcare workers. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Recent increase in COVID cases worries Canada’s health officials even as vaccines roll out

Average daily deaths have fallen as vaccinations continue

Youth facing mental health challenges contacted Kids Help Phone at a rate 102 per cent higher in 2020, than prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Pixabay)
London Drugs answers Canada’s Kids Help Phone call with new ‘kind’ initiative

Struggling kids and youth contacted the helpline 102% more in 2020 than the previous year: data

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) stops Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) as Vancouver’s Nate Schmidt (88) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Demko makes 34 saves, leading Canucks to 2-1 triumph over Edmonton

Vancouver snaps four-game win streak for Oilers

Dorothy Chura, a resident at Vernon's Heritage Square long-term care facility, celebrates her 105th birthday March 16, 2021. She's believed to be B.C.'s oldest COVID-19 survivor. (Contributed)
B.C.’s oldest COVID-19 survivor celebrating 105th birthday

Vernon’s Dorothy Chura has now officially survived two global pandemics

Most Read