Gordon Lightfoot performs during the first concert at the newly re-opened Massey Hall in Toronto, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Canadian folk icon Lightfoot is cancelling his 2023 concert schedule in Canada and the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Gordon Lightfoot performs during the first concert at the newly re-opened Massey Hall in Toronto, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Canadian folk icon Lightfoot is cancelling his 2023 concert schedule in Canada and the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Singer Gordon Lightfoot cancels 2023 concert schedule, citing health

Canadian folk icon, 84, is recovering from undisclosed health issues

Gordon Lightfoot is cancelling all of his planned concerts this year because of his health.

In a statement, representatives for the 84-year-old say the singer is experiencing “some health-related issues,” without giving specifics.

Lightfoot’s representatives asked for his privacy to be respected as he “continues to focus on his recovery.”

They say Lightfoot is unable to confirm rescheduled dates.

Lightfoot was slated to play more than a dozen shows in Arizona, California and Florida in April, June and September.

His next listed Canadian date was a rescheduled show in Kitchener, Ont., in October.

READ MORE:

ConcertsPop Music

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Millie Bobby Brown Announces Engagement To Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi
Next story
Why are there so many good TV shows to watch right now?

Just Posted

Classic rock band Toronto plays the Rock Maple Ridge festival last year. (Neil Corbett/The News)
$170,000 in grants given to local festivals in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

From front to back: Mia Chambers, 12, Nyima Hussein, 14, and Brooklyn Wiseman, 16, will be representing Canada at a worldwide competition for acro dance in Mexico this summer. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Fundraiser to send three Maple Ridge acro artists to Mexico for international contest

Community infrastructure is not keeping up with increasing population, a letter writer says. (The News files)
LETTER: Put Maple Ridge development on hold until traffic congestion examined

Violinist David Gillham is the curator of the new Sunday Chamber Music Series at the ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge. (The ACT/Special to The News)
Travel to Paris with music series in Maple Ridge