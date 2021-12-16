Skaters glide by Santa’s Workshop at Grouse Mountain’s Peak of Christmas attraction on Wednesday, Dec. 15. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Skating, Santa’s Workshop visits highlight Peak of Christmas at Grouse Mountain

A gondola ride away, the annual attraction continues until Jan. 3

It was a winter wonderland at Grouse Mountain on Wednesday evening (Dec. 15), midway through the six-week run of the annual Peak of Christmas attraction on the Vancouver ski hill.

Guests ride the gondola up to experience skating on an outdoor pond, visits with Santa in his workshop, a brisk Light Walk, sliding in a special zone, encounters with reindeer Dancer and Vixen, and more.

On the Light Walk, Blue Grouse Lake is lit by installations including a giant deer, and the 8,000-square-foot pond is surrounded by snow-topped trees.

The nearby lodge offers welcome warmth and the promise and food and beverages from Altitudes Bistro, where all Breakfast with Santa bookings are now sold out this season. Christmas movies are shown in the Theatre in the Sky, daily from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In Santa’s Workshop, photos with the jolly ol’ elf are by donation to BC Children’s Hospital. Pandemic rules allow for only one group in the workshop at a time, wearing of masks and seating next to Santa (not on his knee).

Peak of Christmas opened for the season Nov. 25 and continues until Jan. 3.

For the gondola ride up the mountain, visitors born in 2009 or earlier are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

All Peak of Christmas activities are free with an annual Locals or Snow Pass, a mountain admission ticket or a family ticket rate of $109 for two adults and two children.

For hours of operation and other event details, visit grousemountain.com/peak-of-christmas.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Christmas

