Slayland promo photo posted to pne.ca/slayland.

‘Slayland’ rides at PNE for Halloween, with ‘outdoor haunted experience’ and more

Kids under 13 will be allowed entry, based on parental discretion

The PNE site will be transformed into “Slayland: Night of a Thousand Screams” for three weeks starting Friday evening (Oct. 9).

This year, the annual Fright Nights haunted houses won’t be in operation due to COVID-19.

Instead, “Slayland” will offer 20 rides and “a walk-through outdoor haunted experience and chilling décor throughout the park,” in East Vancouver. Admission is $39.50 to start, and the fee jumps to $44.50 from Oct. 29-31.

In a PNE first for Halloween, Slayland guests will be allowed to wear costumes.

“There will be themes for costumes each weekend, from retro to superheroes,” says a news release. Face paint and costume masks are not allowed, and COVID-19 masks will continue to be required in all queues and while on attractions.

Kids under 13 will be allowed entry, based on parental discretion, but the attraction is not recommended for those under age eight.

Also planned on Oct. 30-31 is “A Taste of the PNE Drive-Thru: Tricks-and-Treats Edition,” a family-oriented experience with live characters, Halloween décor and trick-or-treating for little ghouls and goblins. The $25 per-carload admission includes one trick-or-treat bag of goodies; additional treat-filled bags can purchased for $15 each.

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
