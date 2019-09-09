SLIDESHOW: Artists give talk at Métis art exhibition in Maple Ridge

An exhibition dedicated to the evolving history and culture of the Métis in British Columbia has kicked off the fall season at the ACT Art Gallery in Maple Ridge.

Forget-Me-Not, Métis Rose: The Far West features 10 two-dimensional works made by Maple Ridge artist Lisa Shepherd and Kristi Bridgeman, who is based out of Victoria.

The artists were on hand Sunday afternoon to give a free talk explaining the pieces that, they say, reflect stories, personalities and natural phenomena that are specific to the region.

Each piece in the exhibit was started by Shepherd with her exquisite bead work before it was shipped off to Victoria for Bridgeman to complete with her highly detailed painted contributions. That is all except for one piece that was painted first before being beaded, which, Shepherd said, was very difficult to do.

Bridgeman also included some of the traditional bead work designs in her paintings, as well as Métis medicine-wheel formats and colour selections.

The artists discovered they were cousins during an earlier nation-wide project where they both recognized the influence of their common ancestor, Suzette (Chalifoux) Swift’s in each others work. It was that revelation, they say, along with their passion for the idea of transferring knowledge through their art work that has sustained them through the years of the current project’s completion.

Forget-Me-Not, Métis Rose: The Far West is the third chapter of a larger exhibition that had previously been mounted in Jasper and St. Albert, Alberta.

The exhibition runs until Oct. 26 at the ACT Art Gallery, 11944 Haney Place, downtown Maple Ridge.

The gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and select evenings.

