‘Solitary’ filming in Harrison Hot Springs

Film production crews have mobilized in Agassiz-Harrison once again.

Portions of East Sector Park and McCombs Drive in Harrison Hot Springs have been closed for filming preparation and safety until October 6.

According to recently posted notices, the Spirit Loop Trail and portions of McCombs Drive are being prepared for filming until October 2 (Friday), and filming will take place between Saturday, October 3 and Monday, October 5 with restoration work occurring the next day (Tuesday, October 6). Filming activity will include action along the Sprit Loop Trail as well as along McCombs. There will be brief intermittent traffic control along the road with traffic control and RCMP on site.

According to CreativeBC, “Solitary” will be filming in the province until the end of October. IMDb says “Solitary” isa drama about a man in solitary confinement for seven eyars coming out into a world of self isolation.

Stars currently attached to the project are Barry Pepper (“The Lone Ranger”, “The Kennedys”) David Oyelowo (“Star Wars Rebels”, “Selma”) and Jimmie Fails (“The Last Black Man in San Francisco”, “Pieces of a Woman”).

Jason Cloth is listed as executive producer. Cloth’s previous projects include “Joker” and the modern retelling of “Candyman” and “Child’s Play.” Nate Parker is the writer and director of “Solitary” with nine director credits to his name, including short film “#AmeriCan” and “The Birth of a Nation.”

Questions can be directed to Windor Productions B.C. at 604-395-1131 or by emailing solitaryoffice@gmail.com.

