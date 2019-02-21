Something strange in the neighbourhood? ‘Ghostbusters’ to be filmed in Calgary

The original movie was released in 1984

In this photo provided by Columbia Pictures via the Library of Congress, a scene from the movie Ghostbusters, featuring, from left, Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson. The president of a film and stage technicians’ union confirms the next Ghostbusters movie will be filmed in Calgary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Columbia Pictures/Library of Congress

Calgarians may soon be noticing something strange in their neighbourhoods.

The head of a union representing film and stage technicians says the next “Ghostbusters” movie is to be filmed in the city.

“I can confirm that Sony has let us know they are bringing the project here,” IATSE Local 212 president Damian Petti said in an email Thursday.

Petti could not provide details on dates, budgets or how many jobs may result.

“Alberta’s screen industry is one of the best opportunities for job growth in the new economy,” he said.

“We are open for business and we welcome new projects, such as this one with open arms. With a looming provincial election, industry stakeholders are working to raise the awareness of this massive opportunity to grow our economy with all Albertans and politicians.”

Four-time Oscar nominee Jason Reitman, who was born in Montreal, is to direct the new instalment in the “Ghostbusters” series set to come out in the summer of 2020.

His father, Ivan Reitman, directed and produced the original “Ghostbusters” flick, which came out in 1984, as well as its sequel in 1989. The studio says that the new ”Ghostbusters” will go back to its roots and will present the next chapter in the original story.

The first two “Ghostbusters” movies starred Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson as parapsychologists in New York who investigate ghosts for a living.

Candace Schneider, a lover of all things “Ghostbusters,” has already reached out to an agent about being an extra in the new film.

She founded The Calgary Ghostbusters group about a year ago. Its 15 members don tan jumpsuits and proton packs and raise money for charity by making appearances at birthday parties and other events.

“It’s just a way to be nerds, but actually do something good.”

As soon as word got out the movie would be filming in Calgary, people started tagging Schneider on Facebook.

“Oh my goodness — I was so excited,” said Schneider, 35.

“When I was a kid, I loved the ‘Ghostbusters’ cartoons. I had all the toys. Egon was my first crush.”

A 2016 reboot directed by Paul Feig featured four women — played by Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones — who start a ghost-busting business.

“Production Weekly,” a Hollywood-based film and TV industry publication, tweeted this week that “Ghostbusters” is planning to shoot for 15 weeks in Calgary beginning in late June.

Montreal-born Jason Reitman tweeted a movie teaser last month featuring the Ghostbusters’ signature white hearse-like Ecto-1 vehicle. He wrote: “Everybody can relax, I found the car.”

Aykroyd, a fellow Canadian, responded on Twitter: “If you need a tune-up, you know who to call.”

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press

