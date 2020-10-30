A study by SlotsOnlineCanada notes there is at least 88 hours of top-rated horror movies for Canadians to consume this Halloween. (Unsplash)

A study by SlotsOnlineCanada notes there is at least 88 hours of top-rated horror movies for Canadians to consume this Halloween. (Unsplash)

Spooks and Chill study reveals Canada’s favourite horror flicks

88 hours of top-rated horror movies can fill COVID-19 Halloween

With COVID-19 restrictions nixing Halloween parties, many will take to the couch and fire up their streaming service to ring in the spookiest night of the year.

A new ‘Spooks and Chill’ study by SlotsOnlineCanada, analyzed data from IMDb to reveal the top Halloween flicks. The world’s most popular scary movie? Tim Burton’s 1988 comedy BeetleJuice starring Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis.

In Canada, the 1984 cult classic Ghostbusters takes the top spot, followed by The Shining, Beetlejuice and Labyrinth. While it has the highest scary movie rating on IMDb, Psycho is Canada’s sixth favourite film.

SlotsOnlineCanada found that there is a whopping 88 hours worth of fear-inducing content across the top 50 movies, and more if you’re willing to watch the lower-rated flicks.

Internationally, The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, Evil Dead II and The Little Shop of Horrors were least popular among movie watchers, while Village of the Damned and Amityville Horror have the lowest IMDb ratings.

Data was gathered from IMDb, AHREFs and Google Trends.

READ ALSO: Yes, Halloween trick-or-treating can be done with COVID-19

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Never-before-seen painting by famed B.C. artist Emily Carr gifted to Victoria gallery
Next story
VIDEO: Island man finds niche audience by gold-panning on YouTube

Just Posted

A few thousand pounds of non-perishable food was collected for the Friends In Need Food Bank by the younger students at Meadowridge School this month. (Meadowridge School/Special to The News)
Meadowridge students build ‘hugw’ wall against hunger

Private Maple Ridge school collects thousands of pounds of non-perishables for the food bank

There has been a COVID-19 exposure event at Pitt Meadows secondary. (Pixabay)
COVID-19 exposure event at Pitt Meadows secondary

Schools in District 42 seeing more frequent exposures

A new photo released by the RCMP shows what Lawrence Nadessan was wearing on Saturday night, the last time he was seen. (Special to The News)
Police release new photo of missing man

Last seen in Maple Ridge on Saturday night

Jayden Genberg, seen here in action last season, scored a hat trick for the Flames on Wednesday night in Aldergrove. (The News files)
Flames drop second game in Aldergrove

Jenberg scores hat trick for Maple Ridge Junior Bs

Become part of the “Hope For…” movement. Join News’ publisher Lisa Craik in filling out the sign inside today’s paper. Remember to get a picture holding your sign (and email that to us) before you hang it in the window for all to see. (The News) News’ publisher Lisa Craik, who headed up the “Hope For…” movement locally this spring, is one of several people in the running for business leader of the year for 2020 through the chamber of commerce. (The News files)
Chamber releases best of best nominee list

The shortlist of businesses, individuals, and organizations in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows shared

Sooke’s Paul Larouche enjoys gold panning along the Sooke River, looking for small treasures. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
VIDEO: Island man finds niche audience by gold-panning on YouTube

Paul Larouche, 29, with over 215,000 subscribers, opens up about his journey

CBSA. (Black Press Media File)
4 sentenced in B.C. steroid smuggling, distribution ring that spilled into U.S.

Canadian Border Services Agency announced the results of a lengthy investigation it called ‘Project Trajectory’

Search and Rescue Technicians carry a stretcher to the CH149 Cormorant during a 442 Squadron Search and Rescue Exercise in Tofino on February 28. (Photo by: Cpl Joey Beaudin, 19 Wing Imaging, Comox)
Father and son found dead after weeklong search near Pemberton

The father and son had set out for a day of mushroom picking last Thursday

A full moon rises over Mt. Cheam on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Rare full moon, Daylight Saving makes for a uniquely spooky Halloween – despite COVID-19

We can’t host costume parties but this weekend is still one for the history books

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A woman wears a face mask and plastic gloves while browsing books as a sticker on the floor indicates a one-way direction of travel between shelves of books at the Vancouver Public Library’s central branch, after it and four other branches reopened with limited services, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
B.C. reports 234 new COVID cases, 1 death of senior who had attended small birthday party

Roughly 5,700 people are isolating due to being exposed to a confirmed case

Photo courtesy of Correctional Service of Canada.
Prisoner convicted of first-degree murder escapes Mission Institution

When 10 p.m. count was conducted, staff discovered Roderick Muchikekwanape had disappeared

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks Thursday (Oct. 29) during a news conference held at Fraser Health office, in video posted to Facebook. (Photo: Government of British Columbai/Facebook)
COVID-19 ‘disproportionately’ affecting Fraser Health: Henry

Health region has about 75 per cent of B.C.’s active cases

Most Read