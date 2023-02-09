Standup comedy coming to The ACT in Maple Ridge

Standup comedy is coming to The ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Entertainers Charlie Demers, Dino Archie and John Cullen are billed as a “trio of the finest Canadian stand-up comedians.”

Juno-nominated funnnyman Demers is an author, comedian, actor, playwright, and screenwriter. One of the most frequently returning stars of CBC Radio’s comedy The Debaters, his act marries the highly silly with the highly cerebral.

Originally from California, Archie honed his stand-up skills on the West Coast in clubs between Los Angeles and his current residence in Vancouver. He was the winner of the Seattle International Comedy Competition, won the Best Crowd-Work Award at the Just For Laughs Northwest Festival, appeared on season three of Adam Devine’s House Party on Comedy Central, and made his network late-night debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Cullen is the rare comedian who has so much fun on stage, you can’t decide whether he’s having more fun or you are. His top-rated comedy has been featured in his albums, podcasts, and web series, which he displays next to his BC men’s provincial bronze medal in curling – no joke.

The 90-minute show will start at 8 p.m. on the at the Mainstage Theatre, and is suggested for an audience aged 19 and over due to adult content and language.

For tickets, see theactmapleridge.org