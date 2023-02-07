The Bergmann Piano Duo will be performing in Maple Ridge on Thursday. (The ACT Arts Centre/Special to The News)

String quartet joins piano duo for concert in Maple Ridge

Borealis String Quartet will share the stage with Bergmann Duo at The ACT

The ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge presents classical music this Thursday, Feb. 9, in Concertango.

The Bergmann Piano Duo welcomes the Borealis String Quartet to join them once again for a program that includes music by Bach, tangos by composers such as Gardel, Piazzolla, and more.

The Vancouver-based Borealis String Quartet will bring its “internationally acclaimed passionate style, fiery performances, and refined, musical interpretation” to Maple Ridge.

Having toured extensively in North America, Europe, and Asia, and performed to sold-out audiences in many of the world’s major cities, the Borealis offers a unique synergy of classical, fusion, folk, and world music.

The concert will be held at 10:30 a.m., in an hour-long show with no intermission. Tickets are all $27.50 plus fees, and are available at theactmapleridge.org

Classical music

