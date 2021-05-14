Telosky Stadium opened in Haney on this day in 1950

A photo of Telosky Stadium from the Maple Ridge Museum and Archives. (Special to The News)

According to the Maple Ridge Museum and Archives, on this day in 1950, local sporting history was made.

Pete Tolosky had just completed, at his own expense, turning seven acres of farmland into a 2000 seat baseball stadium and the opening day game was played. Some 4,000 ball fans turned up for the game. Before everyone had a television set, baseball prime entertainment in Haney and Hammond.

In May of 2020, a new field house was added to Telosky Stadium, which finished an upgrade by city hall that included new synthetic fields, a concession, gender-neutral washrooms, four team changerooms, and officials changeroom. It was part of a $7 million upgrade of the historic ball park.