The ACT in Maple Ridge offers a new Listening Lounge Series

The ACT Arts Centre is now selling tickets for its upcoming Listening Lounge Series, taking place in the fall.
The Listening Lounge features country, folk, soul, R&B, Gypsy and more. It’s billed as a “casual cabaret-style concert experience that offers a variety of musical genres for adventurous ears.”
Listeners are invited to gather around a table to meet new people or connect with old friends, enjoy a plate of appies and a beverage, and take in the performances.
It starts on Friday, Sept. 29, with an 8 p.m. show featuring the Travelling Mabels.
Hailed as “one of Alberta’s best musical exports,” they offer a blend of blues, rock, and old-time country.
Accompanying their tight harmonies and top-notch musicianship, the foursome – Eva Levesque, Lana Floen, Suzanne Levesque (vocals, guitars), Keith Floen, (keyboards) – make the audience feel like they are part of the show. They tell stories about life on the road, crack jokes, and spread feel-good musical vibes, described as “the warmest, most entertaining act around.”
There will be five other Listening Lounge shows over the coming months. Tickets are currently available as a package deal, with individual tickets going on sale in September if available.
Seats to six shows are available for $183 for preferred seating, and $213 for premium. For tickets or information see theactmapleridge.org
Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.