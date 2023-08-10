The Travelling Mabels will open the Listening Lounge series at The Act next month. Tickets are now on sale for the series. (The Travelling Mabels Facebook/Special to The News)

The Travelling Mabels will open the Listening Lounge series at The Act next month. Tickets are now on sale for the series. (The Travelling Mabels Facebook/Special to The News)

The ACT in Maple Ridge offers a new Listening Lounge Series

Tickets on sale now for cabaret-style concerts, offering variety of musical genres

The ACT Arts Centre is now selling tickets for its upcoming Listening Lounge Series, taking place in the fall.

The Listening Lounge features country, folk, soul, R&B, Gypsy and more. It’s billed as a “casual cabaret-style concert experience that offers a variety of musical genres for adventurous ears.”

Listeners are invited to gather around a table to meet new people or connect with old friends, enjoy a plate of appies and a beverage, and take in the performances.

It starts on Friday, Sept. 29, with an 8 p.m. show featuring the Travelling Mabels.

Hailed as “one of Alberta’s best musical exports,” they offer a blend of blues, rock, and old-time country.

READ ALSO: Lunchtime concert series playing in Maple Ridge

Accompanying their tight harmonies and top-notch musicianship, the foursome – Eva Levesque, Lana Floen, Suzanne Levesque (vocals, guitars), Keith Floen, (keyboards) – make the audience feel like they are part of the show. They tell stories about life on the road, crack jokes, and spread feel-good musical vibes, described as “the warmest, most entertaining act around.”

There will be five other Listening Lounge shows over the coming months. Tickets are currently available as a package deal, with individual tickets going on sale in September if available.

Seats to six shows are available for $183 for preferred seating, and $213 for premium. For tickets or information see theactmapleridge.org

READ ALSO: Bees and Blueberries Festival returning to Pitt Meadows this weekend

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and Entertainmentmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Thousands come to experience newly named reggae festival in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

The Travelling Mabels will open the Listening Lounge series at The Act next month. Tickets are now on sale for the series. (The Travelling Mabels Facebook/Special to The News)
The ACT in Maple Ridge offers a new Listening Lounge Series

Golden Meadows Honey Farm will be hosting the final summer market of the season on Saturday, Aug. 12. (Golden Meadows Honey Farm/Special to The News)
Final market of the season comes to Pitt Meadows farm this weekend

Mr. Fantastik was one of several local bands that performed at Tropical Vibes Music Fest in Maple Ridge. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Thousands come to experience newly named reggae festival in Maple Ridge

(Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)
Police charge Maple Ridge man with kidnapping in Alberta