The ACT in Maple Ridge offers a new Listening Lounge Series

Tickets on sale now for cabaret-style concerts, offering variety of musical genres

The Travelling Mabels will open the Listening Lounge series at The Act next month. Tickets are now on sale for the series. (The Travelling Mabels Facebook/Special to The News)

The ACT Arts Centre is now selling tickets for its upcoming Listening Lounge Series, taking place in the fall.

The Listening Lounge features country, folk, soul, R&B, Gypsy and more. It’s billed as a “casual cabaret-style concert experience that offers a variety of musical genres for adventurous ears.”

Listeners are invited to gather around a table to meet new people or connect with old friends, enjoy a plate of appies and a beverage, and take in the performances.

It starts on Friday, Sept. 29, with an 8 p.m. show featuring the Travelling Mabels.

Hailed as “one of Alberta’s best musical exports,” they offer a blend of blues, rock, and old-time country.

Accompanying their tight harmonies and top-notch musicianship, the foursome – Eva Levesque, Lana Floen, Suzanne Levesque (vocals, guitars), Keith Floen, (keyboards) – make the audience feel like they are part of the show. They tell stories about life on the road, crack jokes, and spread feel-good musical vibes, described as “the warmest, most entertaining act around.”

There will be five other Listening Lounge shows over the coming months. Tickets are currently available as a package deal, with individual tickets going on sale in September if available.

Seats to six shows are available for $183 for preferred seating, and $213 for premium. For tickets or information see theactmapleridge.org