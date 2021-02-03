The Weeknd details pair of Vancouver concert dates to launch 2022 world tour

Canada’s “Blinding Lights” singer will kick off a 2022 world concert tour in Vancouver.

The Weeknd’s 104-date “After Hours” tour starts at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena with two shows, Jan. 14-15, 2022, on the venue’s “Pepsi Live” stage, according to news releases sent by Live Nation Canada and record label UMC Music on Wednesday (Feb. 3).

On Sunday (Feb. 7), The Weeknd plays the Super Bowl halftime show.

It’s been a big year for the Toronto-born musician, 30, whose “Blinding Lights” song has been a massive hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. The track has enjoyed a record-breaking 47th week in the Top 10 and 38th week in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The coming tour includes a handful of rescheduled dates shifting from 2021 to be a part of the After Hours World Tour in 2022.

The Weekend is also set to release “The Highlights” on Feb. 5, as “a way to present some of (his) most notable works in one place,” Live Nation says. “While this isn’t a ‘Greatest Hits” album, it does provide a new listener a rich foray into some of the iconic artist’s best and favorite work.”

Back in 2015, The Weeknd headlined the inaugural FVDED in the Park music festival held in Surrey at Holland Park, not long after “Can’t Feel My Face” was released as the first big pop hit for the man, born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye.

