Hannah Everett and Tyler Boe star in Theatre in the Country’s livestream production of <em>Saltw-Water Moon</em>. (Reg Parks/Special to The Star)

Hannah Everett and Tyler Boe star in Theatre in the Country’s livestream production of Saltw-Water Moon. (Reg Parks/Special to The Star)

Theatre in the Country offers Canadian tale through Zoom

Tickets for Salt-Water Moon by David French, with special Valentine’s Day presentation, are on sale

Theatre in the Country (TIC) will open the first of its main-stage shows, Salt-Water Moon by David French, with a special Sunday Night Valentine’s Day presentation.

The hope had been to provide the show to a live audience, but on Feb 5, when Dr. Bonnie Henry extended her orders banning events, the theatre company moved to a well thought through plan B.

Reg Parks, artistic director of TIC, formerly located in Maple Ridge, said people need the arts in the midst of the pandemic.

The idea of taking theatre from the stage direct and live into people’s homes is an exciting challenge that he knows the little theatre company is up for.

Key partnerships the theatre’s landlord, Langley Vineyard Church, and the dedicated efforts of people in the TIC community continue to keep the operation chugging along as it rises to meet each new challenge.

Hannah Everett, a UBC theatre grad, who was performing in early 2020 and the New York fringe festival, and Tyler Boe, a young man with many local theatre credits,star in the show.

They play Mary and Jacob, respectively. The teenage couple in 1926 Newfoundland finds relationship shattered when Jacob suddenly leaves for Toronto without telling Mary.

Over the next year, Mary has become engaged to another man, when suddenly Jacob returns to try and win her back.

It’s a moonlit August night as the two young people try to figure out their hearts, their feelings and if they can really trust one another as they teeter on adulthood.

READ MORE: Oscar Wilde, Kauffman and Hart, and adult acting classes all happening at Langley theatre

Salt-Water Moon is the best known work of Canadian playwright David French.

Parks said it fits well into TIC’s 2021 theme of Here Comes The Light, and the goal of keeping cast numbers low, so that rehearsals and performances can be COVID safe.

Theatre in the Country continues to hope that as COVID numbers fall, they will have a chance in the coming months to open their doors to a live audience.

Over the fall of 2020 the theatre company ran three show for audiences of 50 or less a night.

Currently on stage are the three sets,stacked one in front of the other in hopes that some of those plays can be remounted for a live audience in the near future.

Salt-Water Moon will play on Feb. 14, 19, 20, 26, and 27 for five livestream shows. TIC will also offer watch-on-your-own-time tickets.

Tickets are $30 a viewing point and can be purchased at theatreinthecountry.com or by calling the box office at 604-259-9737.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyLive theatreTheatre

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian star Dan Levy hosts Saturday Night Live’

Just Posted

Hannah Everett and Tyler Boe star in Theatre in the Country’s livestream production of <em>Saltw-Water Moon</em>. (Reg Parks/Special to The Star)
Theatre in the Country offers Canadian tale through Zoom

Tickets for Salt-Water Moon by David French, with special Valentine’s Day presentation, are on sale

Police go over the scene after an 18-year-old Maple Ridge woman ended up trapped in a vehicle that flipped into a creek on Friday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
UPDATE: Maple Ridge teen suffered serious injuries after vehicle flipped in water-filled ditch Friday

Ridge Meadows RCMP looking for witnesses

COVID-19 (Pixabay)
Three Maple Ridge elementary schools exposed to COVID-19

Fraser Health reports cases at Alouette, Golden Ears and Laity View elementary schools

Maple Ridge’s Mary Anna Robbins captured this morning photo at Kanaka Creek Regional Park, off of Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge on one of the recent sunny days. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Majestic winter morn in Maple Ridge

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

The next trivia night is on the books for Thursday, Feb. 25, at 8 p.m.
Animals on tap for trivia night

Maple Ridge Community Foundation is organizing its next online fundraiser

A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past paper hearts on the windows of a community centre, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, February 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Henry says COVID vaccine supply to increase in February; total cases top 70,000

154,496 people have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine

Smolts from three hatcheries on North Vancouver Island which were scheduled for fish farms in Discovery Islands will be culled as there are no other production sites to move them to, said Mowi Canada West. (Photo courtesy, Mowi)
Vancouver Island hatcheries cull 8.3 million fish due to federal fish farm decision

Mowi Canada West estimates $195 million revenue loss from the culling

Sanjay Amrutkar of Chilliwack is now charged with eight counts of sexual assault while working as a physiotherapist in 2019. (LinkedIn)
Chilliwack physiotherapist now facing eight sexual assault charges

Still licensed to practice under the condition he treat female patients with a chaperone

A woman dresses mannequins in a storefront window in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Quebec, Nova Scotia and Alberta begin relaxing COVID-19 restrictions

In Alberta, restaurants also reopened for in-person dining Monday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Crews with the $3.5-million provincially funded Marine Debris Removal Initiative remove discarded and lost gear from B.C.’s central coast in the summer of 2020. (Photo supplied by the Small Ship Tour Operators Association of B.C.)
Barrels of fuel to children’s toys: B.C. shoreline cleanup nets 127 tonnes of marine debris

Government-funded project employed out-of-work marine-tour operators

Biomass storage domes at Drax Power Station in Yorkshire, England, a former coal-fired plant that is Europe’s largest decarbonization project. Drax has bid to take over Pinnacle Renewable Energy, the B.C.-based pellet maker that is now the world’s second largest. Photo © Chris Allen (cc-by-sa/2.0) Geograph.org.uk
British firm Drax bids to buy B.C.-based pellet maker Pinnacle

Wood waste company has expanded into Alberta, U.S.

Hero the kitten is receiving care after being found with a bandage wrapped so tightly around his leg it will need amputation. (Submitted Photo)
Quesnel kitten will need leg amputated after found wandering with hair elastic around leg

The BC SPCA say Hero the kitten was found with a bandage wrapped tightly around leg

Some of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers’ “least-wanted Valentines” for 2021 displayed on a table at a media event in Surrey on Monday morning, Feb. 8. (submitted photo: Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers)
Top 10 ‘least-wanted Valentines’ list ranks B.C.’s most wanted fugitives

‘Some of these fugitives have been missing a year or even longer’

Most Read