The three members of pop-punk band Blink-182 in a video announcing their concert tour on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Photo: YouTube)

CONCERTS

They’re coming: Reunited blink-182 announces Vancouver concert date, tour in suggestive video

Tickets for June show go on sale Oct. 17 on Live Nation platforms

The “classic” blink-182 lineup has reunited for a concert tour that will bring the pop-punk band to Vancouver’s Rogers Arena next summer, on Tuesday, June 27.

In typically twisted style for blink-182, the world tour was announced Tuesday (Oct. 11) in a video posted to social media.

“We Are Coming to a city near you” says the title of the video, which might raise some eyebrows if played at work.

Watch the video below.

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17 on Live Nation platforms.

Other Canadian tour dates include May 11 in Toronto, June 29 in Edmonton and June 30 in Calgary, with Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker hitting the stage again for the first time in nearly 10 years, with guests Turnstile.

The new blink-182 single, “Edging,” is due out Friday, Oct. 14.

The band’s global tour will start in March and continue through February 2024.

The tour announcement includes multiple festival appearances in Latin America and the U.S., including Lollapalooza alongside co-headliners Billie Eilish and Drake and the 2023 edition of We Were Young with Green Day and others.


ConcertsLive music

