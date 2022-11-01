This day in history: Sistine Chapel ceiling opens to public

On November 1, 1512. The breathtaking series of ceiling frescoes where painted by Renaissance artist Michelangelo Buonarroti over the span of four years and opened to the public.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Art

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Review: ‘It’s Not TV’ account of HBO’s rise and challenges
Next story
Prince Harry’s memoir, titled ‘Spare,’ to come out Jan. 10

Just Posted

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue responded to an RV fire on Halloween night. (The News files)
RV fire on Halloween night in Maple Ridge unrelated to fireworks

Maple Ridge councillors at what will be the last meeting for all but two of them: Ahmed Yousef and Judy Dueck. (Special to The News)
‘Lame duck’ Maple Ridge council advances developments

The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Seniors Network is hosting a talk on depression and anxiety. (Special to The News)
Free event in Maple Ridge tackling anxiety and depression in older adults

Pitt Meadows Regional Airport CAO and general manager, Guy Miller, and his YPK team received the 2022 William Templeton Trophy. (YPK/Special to The News)
VIDEO: Pitt Meadows airport wins prestigious industry award