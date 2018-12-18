Thomas Haney secondary hosts first Winter Carnival for community

A local high school is getting into the holiday giving season with an upcoming carnival for the community.

Thomas Haney secondary students are hosting their first Winter Carnival on Dec. 20 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The idea was sparked by Grade 12 student Savannah Hutton, who has been planning the Winter Carnival since the first day of school this year.

“Last year, I did a raffle, and this year I wanted to do something different, so I decided to host a winter carnival,” said Hutton.

Students from the school’s student council and leadership club are the driving force behind a night full of games, photos, food, and a raffle, with all proceeds donated to the Youth Wellness Centre.

Admission is by donation, but guests have the option to purchase a game pass, raffle tickets, food, hot chocolate, and baked goods.

There will also be an artist selling caricature portrait drawings for $10 to $15.

“It’s a fun time for families,” Sutton added.

Sutton and 15 other students have dedicated more than 200 hours to the planning, organizing, and implementation of Sutton’s vision.

“I’ve been volunteering all my life. I love helping others and it’s something I hope to pursue in post-secondary as well. Being able to do leadership and student council gave me the opportunity to do more than that. Helping out in my community is a big part of my life,” added Sutton.

Last year, Sutton hosted a raffle which raised $2,100 for The Salvation Army Caring Place.

“I like to push myself to do big events,” added Sutton, who hopes the winter carnival will carry on as a THSS tradition in years to come.