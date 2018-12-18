Thomas Haney’s Winter Carnival is on Dec. 20.

Thomas Haney secondary hosts first Winter Carnival for community

THSS students are hosting event on Dec. 20.

A local high school is getting into the holiday giving season with an upcoming carnival for the community.

Thomas Haney secondary students are hosting their first Winter Carnival on Dec. 20 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The idea was sparked by Grade 12 student Savannah Hutton, who has been planning the Winter Carnival since the first day of school this year.

“Last year, I did a raffle, and this year I wanted to do something different, so I decided to host a winter carnival,” said Hutton.

Students from the school’s student council and leadership club are the driving force behind a night full of games, photos, food, and a raffle, with all proceeds donated to the Youth Wellness Centre.

Admission is by donation, but guests have the option to purchase a game pass, raffle tickets, food, hot chocolate, and baked goods.

There will also be an artist selling caricature portrait drawings for $10 to $15.

“It’s a fun time for families,” Sutton added.

Sutton and 15 other students have dedicated more than 200 hours to the planning, organizing, and implementation of Sutton’s vision.

“I’ve been volunteering all my life. I love helping others and it’s something I hope to pursue in post-secondary as well. Being able to do leadership and student council gave me the opportunity to do more than that. Helping out in my community is a big part of my life,” added Sutton.

Last year, Sutton hosted a raffle which raised $2,100 for The Salvation Army Caring Place.

“I like to push myself to do big events,” added Sutton, who hopes the winter carnival will carry on as a THSS tradition in years to come.

Previous story
Ridge performers act in The Odd Couple production

Just Posted

CP Rail Holiday Train brings rolling concert to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Concerts benefit Christmas charities for 20th year

‘Maple Ridge should rethink wider 240th Street’

Resident says four lanes will ruin neighbourhood

Ridge performers act in The Odd Couple production

Sara Zaitsoff plays the role of Sylvie, and Angela Bell stars as Olive Madison.

Skate club synchro teams medal in Aldergrove

Ice Symmetrix teams bring home four medals

Letter: Traffic on 240th, going forward

‘We do not need another highway.’

VIDEO: Goalie scores as Flames sink Whalers

Paul Tucek pots empty-netter, then fights break out.

Publication ban on name of girl killed in Abbotsford school lifted

Reimer’s family had supported an application by Black Press to lift ban

B.C. securities regulator probes ‘most expansive’ alleged trading scheme in its history

Liht Cannabis Corp states it’s doing internal investigation, welcomes BC Securities Commission probe

Air passenger rights: 6 things about what the Liberals are offering

For 3- to 6-hour delays, compensation is $400. Between 6 and 9 hours, $700. Over 9 hours is $1,000

RCMP, civilian vehicles rammed in North Okanagan incident

Police attempt to stop truck near Enderby, thought to be tied to alleged Salmon Arm armed robbery

Watchdog called after man says Coquitlam cop shut car door on his leg

The Independent Investigations Office is probing an incident that occurred in Coquitlam last weekend

New biker gang with ties to Hells Angels crops up in Lower Mainland

The Street Reapers were formed late last year and have been seen in Fort Langley.

10-lane George Massey bridge too big, B.C. study says

Consultants say replacement tunnel cost similar to new bridge

Couple caught up in B.C. Legislature bomb plot to learn their fate

John Nuttall and Amanda Korody were arrested as part of an undercover RCMP sting on Canada Day 2013

Most Read