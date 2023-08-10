Thousands come to experience newly named reggae festival in Maple Ridge

Mr. Fantastik was one of several local bands that performed at Tropical Vibes Music Fest in Maple Ridge. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Thousands of people poured through Albion Fairgrounds last weekend as Caribbean Fest returned to Maple Ridge with a new title and slightly different look.

Organizer Deddy Geese said there were new acts and a new layout for the festival, and it was “overall, a really cool event.”

“I would have to say that our festival was a very big success – the crowds were very good, and the entertainment was probably the best we’ve ever had.”

One of the changes that Geese made to this year’s annual event was switching the title to Tropical Vibes Music Fest. He also brought more African soul and pop music. In particular, he said the South African singer and songwriter Zahara offered a fresh sound to the festival, while the Ultimate Marley Experience by the band Mostly Marley was “an incredible show.”

“People demanded encores, and it was nice to see a lot of people up and dancing,” said Geese.

The organizers also re-oriented the layout of the event, so that the two stages were facing each other on the north and south ends of the fairgrounds, with vendors lining both sides of the field.

This allowed the middle of the fairgrounds to be a more party space that encouraged people to dance, talk, and enjoy the music, with Geese saying that he was very happy with the result of these changes.

The attendance numbers didn’t appear to be too harmed by the warm weather that peaked at 27 C on Saturday and 26 C on Sunday.

Several reggae acts hit the stages during the weekend, including Mosaic Riddim, Mr. Fantastik, Boomdaddy, Nigel Heatley, Out of Many, Carl Soundvibes Soca Xperience Dancers, and much more.

