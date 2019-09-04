Tiësto, Major Lazer to headline Vancouver’s big CONTACT music fest this winter

Tiësto in 2017 at a music festival in Germany, in a photo posted to wikipedia.org.

In Vancouver this winter, a two-day event billed as “Canada’s largest indoor music festival” will feature performances by Tiësto, Major Lazer, Kaskade, Rezz and others.

The lineup for this year’s CONTACT fest was announced Wednesday (Sept. 4) by Blueprint and Live Nation Canada, for the post-Christmas dates of Dec. 27 and 28 at BC Place.

Blueprint and Live Nation also present the annual FVDED in the Park music festival, held at Surrey’s Holland Park every July.

For CONTACT, tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. Pacific time, at contact-festival.com.

“CONTACT is Canada’s largest indoor music festival hosting more than 34,000 guests annually and featuring state-of-the-art technical production, pyro, and lighting across two stages,” notes a press release.

Two-day early-bird festival passes start at $169.95, plus service charges, “with payment plan options available.”

Tiësto (the “Godfather of EDM”) will make his first appearance at the festival.

Over the past two decades, Tiësto “has remained one of the world’s most enduring and award-winning dance artists. Joining Tiësto as headliners are electronic dance music duo, Major Lazer, comprised of producer Diplo and DJ Walshy Fire as well as Grammy-nominated electronic producer, Kaskade and Canadian DJ, Rezz who released her latest album in July.

“This year’s all ages event will also feature performances from “Losing It” DJ Fisher, Dutch producer San Holo, and more.”



