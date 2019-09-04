Tiësto in 2017 at a music festival in Germany, in a photo posted to wikipedia.org.

MUSIC

Tiësto, Major Lazer to headline Vancouver’s big CONTACT music fest this winter

‘Canada’s largest indoor music festival’ at BC Place in December

In Vancouver this winter, a two-day event billed as “Canada’s largest indoor music festival” will feature performances by Tiësto, Major Lazer, Kaskade, Rezz and others.

The lineup for this year’s CONTACT fest was announced Wednesday (Sept. 4) by Blueprint and Live Nation Canada, for the post-Christmas dates of Dec. 27 and 28 at BC Place.

Blueprint and Live Nation also present the annual FVDED in the Park music festival, held at Surrey’s Holland Park every July.

For CONTACT, tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. Pacific time, at contact-festival.com.

“CONTACT is Canada’s largest indoor music festival hosting more than 34,000 guests annually and featuring state-of-the-art technical production, pyro, and lighting across two stages,” notes a press release.

Two-day early-bird festival passes start at $169.95, plus service charges, “with payment plan options available.”

Tiësto (the “Godfather of EDM”) will make his first appearance at the festival.

Over the past two decades, Tiësto “has remained one of the world’s most enduring and award-winning dance artists. Joining Tiësto as headliners are electronic dance music duo, Major Lazer, comprised of producer Diplo and DJ Walshy Fire as well as Grammy-nominated electronic producer, Kaskade and Canadian DJ, Rezz who released her latest album in July.

“This year’s all ages event will also feature performances from “Losing It” DJ Fisher, Dutch producer San Holo, and more.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Margaret Atwood, Andre Alexis earn spots on Giller Prize long list

Just Posted

Maple Ridge river group celebrates 40 years

Special Rivers Day event for the occasion

New exhibit ‘localizes’ history of Métis in B.C.

Forget-Me-Not, Métis Rose: The Far West exhibit will open this weekend at The ACT Art Gallery

Community helps to name new community services building

94 units of affordable housing in Maple Ridge

Interfor closing B.C.’s historic Hammond Cedar sawmill

Century-old mill part of company’s coastal reorganization

Three fire calls over long weekend in Maple Ridge

Firefighters called to townhouse, car and shed fires

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian headed to the Maritimes, Quebec

Canadian Hurricane Centre says storm expected this weekend as Category 1 or strong tropical storm

Former B.C. Mountie charged with seven counts of breach of trust

BC Prosecution Service announced the charges have been approved

Lower Mainland nursery’s plan to house 70 temporary workers hailed as a ‘template’ for other farms

Council lauds farm’s proposal to build new housing for temporary foreign workers

Public should stay away from target of latest Surrey shooting, RCMP say

Police say man shot in Fraser Heights this week poses ‘a risk to public safety’

Surviving a crash: how a few millimetres made all the difference for B.C. woman

Semi trailer ‘pinned’ Sarah Champoux inside her truck cab

Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

If you think the Lower Mainland experienced a cooler-than-normal summer, you’re W-R-O-N-G

As summers go, 2019 seemed cool. But it was anything but according to Environment Canada

Tiësto, Major Lazer to headline Vancouver’s big CONTACT music fest this winter

‘Canada’s largest indoor music festival’ at BC Place in December

B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Second year for annual increases to be held to inflation rate

Most Read