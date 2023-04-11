Travel to Paris with music series in Maple Ridge

Midnight in Paris takes place at the ACT Arts Centre

Violinist David Gillham is the curator of the new Sunday Chamber Music Series at the ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge. (The ACT/Special to The News)

The ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge is inviting guests to travel to Paris France.

Midnight in Paris will take listeners through medieval times to modern day through three French composers: Marin Marais from the Baroque period; Impressionist composer Claude Debussy; and Gabriel Fauré who was a link between both eras.

Violinist David Gillham, along with Marina Thibeault on viola, Eric Wilson on the cello, and David Fung on piano, will be presenting the afternoon of classical music.

They will be performing: Five Old French dances for Viola and Piano by Marais; Sonata for Cello and Piano L. 135 from 1915 by Debussy; Sonata for Violin and Piano L140 from 1917 by Debussy; and Piano Quartet No. 1 in c minor, Op. 15 by Fauré.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge arts centre journeys around the world with new chamber music series

The Sunday Chamber Music Series will be taking the audience on a journey around the world from New York to Paris, from the Renaissance to modern times.

Gillham, who curates the series, is an acclaimed soloist, chamber musician, and a University of British Columbia violin professor.

The concert takes place Sunday, April 16 at 3 p.m. in the Mainstage Theatre at the ACT Arts Centre, 11944 Haney Place.

Thickets are $25 plus fees and the concert will run around 90 minutes with a 20 minute intermission.

To purchase tickets or for more information call 604-476-2787 or go to theactmapleridge.org/midnight-in-paris.

maple ridgePitt Meadows