Two albums, a western Canadian tour, and a voice like Blind Melon

Maple Ridge musician Graham Strang returns home to play the Wolf Bar, Saturday, Nov. 23

After his band broke up several years back, Graham Strang, a 23-year-old Maple Ridge musician, wondered if he should pack up his aspirations as a singer-songwriter and do something else.

“I was in various bands for years, and when the most recent one broke up, I was 21 and thought I was too old to continue and do something new,” Strang recalled.

Bouncing around Maple Ridge coffee houses and pen mic nights, Strang decided to keep going and began penning his own original material.

“I was in the Douglas College Music Program and started working on an album in my basement basically,” Strang said, referring to the process as “two years of trial and error.”

The result was his self-produced debut 2054, a seven-track album released in 2018 on Itunes and Spotify.

One year later, he followed it up with his second album, Once I Thought.

Now, after garnering enough material and getting himself out there with nothing but his own determination, Strang has embarked on his first tour across Western Canada.

“I play acoustically – it’s just me with a guitar, not a band or some character – and it’s 60 per cent covers in my live shows,” Strang said, listing the Eagles as an example audiences might hear.

Strang said he tries his best to put as much energy into his shows as he can, with his raspy voice drawing a consistent comparison to the former lead singer of Blind Melon, Shannon Hoon.

Passing through cities like Kelowna, Kamloops, and Salmon Arm, Strang said a source of pride for him is the fact he’s quit his day job to pursue music full time.

Read More: Fleetwood Mac and Rod Stewart tributes coming to ACT in Maple Ridge

“I consider music as my full time job, but I know maybe at some point I’ll have to get a part time job to keep it going with it,” Strang admitted.

Another change that he may have to face in the future is departing completely from his hometown, Maple Ridge.

“That’s a very important question to consider and maybe I will go to Vancouver in the future, but for right now it’s Maple Ridge,” the musician explained. “I have such a love for the local community. I’ve been there since I was six months old and been playing the Haney farmer’s market since I was 11.”

Strang noted that Maple Ridge seemed to be an excellent community for both singer-songwriters and athletes.

“I don’t know what it is but there’s something about nurturing talent,” Strang said. “It’s been a crazy actually, I suddenly got a ton of people from Maple Ridge congratulating me and being excited about my progress. Everyone is so positive.”

Though Strang hopes to book dates across the U.S. border in the future and develop new music, his fans in Maple Ridge can see him at The Wolf Bar, 22336 Lougheed Hwy, Saturday, Nov 23.

He’ll be performing alongside headliner Leenie Bennett starting at 9 p.m.

For more on Strang and to hear his music, people can visit his website, www.grahamstrangmusic.com.

________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
B.C. teen’s artistic gifts have her pursuing bachelor’s, master’s degrees at age 16

Just Posted

Gaming grants help Maple Ridge groups

More than $700k given out this year

Relax, it’s going to be a milder winter this year

Maple Ridge though has plans in place, just in case

Patterns and hands in Garibaldi Art Club’s Fall Show and Sale

Maple Ridge artist Ann Blackwell will have three pieces in show

Buses cancelled on busy routes in Metro Vancouver as transit strike enters Day 8

Friday morning saw cancellations in Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam and Richmond

Flames face Whalers Friday night

Maple Ridge’s opponent has an identical record, but a different style

Fashion Fridays: 5 stunning winter coats

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Tourists allegedly take dog from Tofino, owner pleads for help getting it back

“I just want his picture spread everywhere so that hopefully he can come back to me.”

Vancouver Island First Nation sues DFO again, says they aren’t protecting wild salmon

“The Federal Court has found DFO’s refusal to prohibit stocking of fish infected with PRV unlawful”

B.C. teen’s artistic gifts have her pursuing bachelor’s, master’s degrees at age 16

After skipping three grades, Maggie Lu was admitted to UBC at age 14

Deck that collapsed in Aldergrove built illegally, Langley Township claims

As lawsuits fly, Township claims the deck was built in secret with no inspections

Why anti-Trudeau graffiti on an Abbotsford overpass took three days to remove

The words, “Kill Trudea,” appeared over the busy highway route on the morning of the election

Licence plate mandatory even if your car features a zombie and shark tail, Delta police say

The special car had a licence plate on the front dash, but legally must be on the front of the vehicle

Adopt an animal through BC SPCA for half price this weekend

Animal lovers can head to shelters across the province on Nov. 9

VIDEO: Injured eagle in Salmon Arm soaring once again

Eagle damaged his wing after impaling it on a tree branch

Most Read