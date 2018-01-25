Vancouver based Hollow Twin records new EP in Maple Ridge

CD release will be at the Biltmore Cabaret in Vancouver on Jan. 26

Vancouver-based Hollow Twin are releasing their sophomore EP that was recorded at a studio in Maple Ridge.

The five-song EP called The River Saw Everything was recorded at Protection Island, a converted barn in a rural setting run by Jonathan Anderson. The property has chickens and a cottage for artists to stay in.

“It’s a really nice get-a-way from the city to go out there and be in this kind of rural area to record and be artistic,” said manager of the group and lead singer Becky Wosk.

“It’s like there’s less noise in your head. There are less anxieties getting out of the city being able to focus on what you are doing,” she added.

The duo is made up of Wosk and Emmalee Watts who describe themselves as a haunting, dark folk rock group inspired by music from the 1960’s and 1970’s.

Four of the songs on the EP were influenced by the diagnosis of Wosk’s stepfather with cancer in 2016 and his death in 2017.

“It’s very cathartic to be able to write about it and express the sorrow and the grief from that,” said Wosk.

“But also the lessons that have been learned from losing someone so close to you. That life is very precious. and that you need to acknowledge those around you and what you have and to be grateful for what you have,” she said.

Hollow Twin will be officially releasing the CD at the Biltmore Cabaret, 2755 Prince Edward St. in Vancouver at 7 p.m. on Jan. 26. They will be performing with special guests Little Crow and Porteau.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door.

For more information call 604-676-0541.