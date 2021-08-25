Vancouver director explores cultural identity in latest film now shooting in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Riceboy Sleeps about the struggle of a Korean immigrant and her son

Riceboy Sleeps was written, directed, and starring Vancouver-based actor Anthony Shim. (Special to The News)

Filming has begun around Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge for a Canadian/Korean production written, directed, and starring Vancouver-based actor Anthony Shim.

Riceboy Sleeps tells the story of a Korean single mother and her adolescent son living as immigrants in North America during the 1990’s. Shim’s inspiration for the film – that addresses the themes of family, grief, and cultural identity – came from his own childhood experiences.

Filming started Aug. 16 at various locations around town including: Edith McDermott Elementary; Pitt Meadows Secondary; E One Moli Energy; and Allco Park.

The communities of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are the only two communities – outside of Vancouver – Shim is filming in.

“Suburban lower mainland locations were desired by the director,” said Nicola Pender, a spokesperson for the production.

“The locations align with the story and his upbringing along with architecture specific to the era,” noted Pender, adding Shim grew up in Coquitlam.

The film stars Ethan Hwang (The Umbrella Academy), Hunter Dillon (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, Deadpool 2), Anthony Shim (Star Trek Beyond, The Man in the High Castle) and newcomer Choi Seung Yoon.

READ MORE: A busy year is expected for filming in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Riceboy Sleeps is Shim’s sophomore feature film. His award-winning debut feature Daughter premiered at the Vancouver International Film Festival in 2019 and travelled the globe on the festival circuit before being picked up by CBC Gem in Canada and becoming available on Amazon Prime in the U.S.

Riceboy Sleeps features the talents of director of photography Christopher Lew (Quickening TIFF ’21, White Lie TIFF ’19) who will be shooting on 16mm, composer Andrew Yong Hoon Lee and production designer Louisa Birkin (Two Sentence Horror Stories, Unicorn Code Cannes).

RELATED: Inspiring book by Maple Ridge author, now a movie

It is produced by Lonesome Heroes Productions, Kind Stranger Productions, A Lasting Dose Productions and supported by Telefilm Canada, Crave, and The Harold Greenberg Fund.

Filming will be wrapping up locally Sept. 3 before the team heads to South Korea.