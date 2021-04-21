Canadian driver Paul Tracy pulls out of the pits during the morning session at the Molson Indy in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, July 26, 2003 (CP/Richard Lam)

Canadian driver Paul Tracy pulls out of the pits during the morning session at the Molson Indy in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, July 26, 2003 (CP/Richard Lam)

Vancouver is considering hosting a Formula E race using electric cars

The race would be part of a three-day event focused on climate and sustainability

To take a stand against climate change, two Vancouver councillors are proposing the city hold a zero-emission Formula E car race next July.

The battery-electric race would be part of a business conference focused on climate and sustainability, hosted by a private Canadian promoter of the Formula E World Championship, OSS Group.

“It would generate significant economic benefit to the city and support recovery of the gutted tourism sector,” according to a joint motion filed by Sarah Kirby-Yung and Michael Wiebe.

“The sector has been decimated by the pandemic with jobs lost and businesses shuttered.”

If approved, the event is projected to generate 3,000 jobs and $80 million in revenue.

The conference would also see music concerts and a race grace the False Creek area – for which tourism representatives including those at BC Place, Rogers Arena and Science World have already pledged support.

READ MORE: Array of COVID-safe ‘dance bubbles’ installed downtown Vancouver (VIDEO)

The consideration comes nearly two decades after Vancouver saw its last Molson Indy held on the same very same grounds.

Much like the annual Champ Car race, viewing grandstands with a capacity for tens of thousands of people would be erected along the circuit.

OSS Group would cover the costs of hosting the event, as well as any traffic or management costs incurred by the city as a result.

As a footprint left behind from the event, the organizing group will install electric vehicle charging stations for the public and provide access as well as transportation for at-risk youth to attend.

The motion is to be deliberated by Vancouver’s mayor and the rest of council Wednesday (April 27).

READ MORE: Dreamlike ‘Imagine Van Gogh’ art show lights up a Vancouver venue this spring/summer


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

auto racingEventsVancouver

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The start/finish line at the Molson Indy in Vancouver on August 31, 2000. (CP/Kevin Frayer)

The start/finish line at the Molson Indy in Vancouver on August 31, 2000. (CP/Kevin Frayer)

Previous story
Sasquatch Days in Harrison canceled due to COVID-19

Just Posted

The gate to Grant Narrows Park re-opened to the public July 17, 2020. (The News files)
New management soon for Pitt Meadows park

Occasional inspections of Grant Narrows Regional Park taking place

Maple Ridge City Hall. (The News files)
Maple Ridge takes development services virtual

Building, planning and engineering services will be offered online only until end of the month

Thousands have converged in Whonnock Lake Park to enjoy the nice weather. (Roxanne Hooper/The News)
Thousands enjoy Maple Ridge park as city warns about social distancing

Portable toilets installed in anticipation of nice weather

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Two new Maple Ridge schools have COVID-19 exposures

Alouette elementary and Maple Ridge secondary visited by virus

Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Britteny George and Westview students turned old tires into pet beds. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge students help turn old tires into pet beds

Westview art classes and RCMP constable take on project

A large crowd protested against COVID-19 measures at Sunset Beach in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Snapchat)
VIDEO: Large, police-patrolled crowds gather at Vancouver beach for COVID protests

Vancouver police said they patrolled the area and monitored all gatherings

Canadian driver Paul Tracy pulls out of the pits during the morning session at the Molson Indy in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, July 26, 2003 (CP/Richard Lam)
Vancouver is considering hosting a Formula E race using electric cars

The race would be part of a three-day event focused on climate and sustainability

Chart from the April 20 B.C. budget shows sharp dip in real estate sales early in the COVID-19 pandemic and the even steeper climb since late 2020. (B.C. government)
Hot B.C. housing market drives property transfer tax gains

B.C. budget boosts tobacco, sweet drinks, carbon taxes

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Da Vinci Experience is scheduled to open at Tsawwassen Mills (5000 Canoe Pass Way) in June, with early bird tickets for shows July 15 to Aug. 15 on sale now. (Submitted photo)
‘Immersive art experience’ in Tsawwassen to showcase work of Leonardo Da Vinci

The Da Vinci Experience to open at Tsawwassen Mills in June, early-bird tickets on sale now

Teena Clipston is asking for support for her son as he struggles with his addiction. (Teena Clipston)
‘Where else do we go for help?’: Okanagan mom struggles to aid son fighting opioid addiction

Teena Clipston is learning that help can be hard to find

President Joe Biden holds a virtual bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
U.S. to help Canada with more COVID-19 vaccine supply, Biden says

The U.S. has already provided Canada with about 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine

B.C.’s 2021 budget is trending in the right direction to support farmers, says the BC Fruit Growers’ Association. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
BC Fruit Growers’ Association gives thumbs up to provincial budget

BCFGA general manager said budgetary investments put farming industry on a good trajectory for recovery

Man gunned down Wednesday morning outside of Langley Sportsplex at 91a Ave and 200 Street. (Shane MacKicha/Special to The Star)
VIDEO: IHIT investigating fatal shooting near Langley Sportsplex

91A Avenue at 200th Street is closed to the public as investigation continues

Most Read