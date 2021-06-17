Tools of the trade at the 2019 Vancouver Island MusicFest. Photo by Terry Farrell

Tools of the trade at the 2019 Vancouver Island MusicFest. Photo by Terry Farrell

Vancouver Island MusicFest goes virtual for 2021

Black Press to stream 25 hours of programming July 9-11

Vancouver Island MusicFest – The Virtual Edition, returns July 9 – 11, 2021.

Black Press will be livestreaming 25 hours of programming videotaped on location throughout the Comox Valley. Performances were recorded on site at Comox Lake, 40 Knots Winery, Crown Isle Golf and Country Club, to name a few.

“While this may not be the MusicFest people have experienced, it has all the heart that they have come to expect from this Festival,” says artistic director and executive producer, Doug Cox.

This edition of VI MusicFest features special musical sessions including Island Blues, with David Vest, Shawn Hall (The Harpoonist), Angel Forrest and Denis Columbus, Rick May, Doug Cox and Phil Whipper.

The Austin Songwriters Session curated BettySoo and features Diana Burgess, Bill Kirchen, Curtis McMurtry and Bonnie Whitmore.

“My hope is that the audience that has come to love what they get from MusicFest in person will be able to experience a little taste of that magic during our set filmed in Austin, Texas!” said BettySoo.

Another performance that will prove to be as important as it is entertaining has been curated by Leonard Sumner and features Evan Redsky, Silla & Rise, Fawn Wood, Wayne C. Lewis and Caley Watts.

“Leonard is one of the most important, vital new voices of the First Nations roots music scene in Canada,” said Cox.

When Cox decided to go ‘virtual’ with MusicFest 2021 he set his sights on filling the schedule with top Canadian talent including many from Vancouver Island and the Comox Valley.

“MusicFest has created an opportunity for everyone to get a front-row seat and to have time to take in the entire festival without having to pick and choose from a full roster of great music,” said Comox Valley performer Judy Wing. “We are excited and grateful to be among the local flavours in this year’s virtual lineup.”

There is much more on the VI MusicFest, The Virtual Edition schedule including a behind-the-scenes tour with Muscle Shoals and a remarkable presentation “Postcards From Scotland” showcasing the music and iconic locations of that magical land.

Black Press will be rolling out features on the sights and sounds of MusicFest until the weekend of the event.

For broadcast times, performers and information on how to be a part of our virtual audience go to www.islandmusicfest.com

ALSO: B.C. officials set to announce more support for tourism sector hit hard by pandemic

Comox ValleyLive musicVancouver Island MusicFest

Previous story
Big Splash reopens Canada Day with changes to keep the water park ‘safe for everyone’

Just Posted

The red circle is where Wednesday morning’s earthquake originated from. (Google Maps - Volcano Discovery.com)
Magnitude 2.1 earthquake rumbles Ridge

Wednesday afternoon’s quake epi-centre was 11 km north-east of Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows RCMP gather on Patrick Road north of McDonald Road in Pitt Meadows Thursday. (Colleen Flanagan - The News)
VIDEO: Sudden death leads to large police presence in Pitt Meadows

RCMP, ambulance and a police helicopter circled a property at Patrick Road and McDonald Road

The BC Centre for Disease Control map shows the geographic distribution of COVID-19 cases for the week ending June 12.
Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows had increase in COVID-19 cases

BCCDC map shows case counts dropping across Greater Vancouver

Police still searching for suspects in stabbing at Golden Ears Provincial Park. (The News files)
Ridge Meadows RCMP searching for five men involved in stabbing at Golden Ears

The men fled the park in a black sedan

Random facts is the theme of the next trivia night for the Maple Ridge Community Foundation. (Maple Ridge Community Foundation/Facebook)
Raise money for Maple Ridge with random facts

The Maple Ridge Community Foundation is holding their 17th Trivia Night on June 24

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Vaccines, low COVID case counts increase Father’s Day hope, but risk is still there

Expert says people will have to do their own risk calculus before popping in on Papa

Helen Austin performing with Trent Freeman at the 2018 Vancouver Island MusicFest. Austin is one of the many performers listed for the 2021 event.
Vancouver Island MusicFest goes virtual for 2021

Black Press to stream 25 hours of programming July 9-11

FILE – A science class at L.A. Matheson Secondary in Surrey, B.C. on March 12, 2021. (Lauren Collins/Surrey Now Leader)
Teachers’ union wants more COVID transmission data as B.C. prepares for back-to-school

BCTF says that details will be important as province works on plan for September

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry outlines B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan, May 25, 2021, including larger gatherings and a possible easing of mandatory masks on July 1. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. records 120 new COVID-19 cases, second vaccines accelerating

Lower Pfizer deliveries for early July, Moderna shipments up

A Heffley Creek peacock caught not one - but two - lifts on a logging truck this month. (Photo submitted)
Heffley Creek-area peacock hops logging trucks in search of love

Peacock hitched two lifts in the past month

The Calgary skyline is seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
2 deaths from COVID-19 Delta variant in Alberta, 1 patient was fully immunized

Kerry Williamson with Alberta Health Services says the patients likely acquired the virus in the hospital

The first suspension bridge is the tallest in Canada, with a second suspension bridge just below it. The two are connected by a trail that’s just over 1 km. (Claire Palmer photo)
PHOTOS: The highest suspension bridges in Canada just opened in B.C.

The Skybridge in Golden allows visitors to take in views standing at 130 and 80 metres

BC Green Party leader and Cowichan Valley MLA Sonia Furstenau introduced a petition to the provincial legislature on Thursday calling for the end of old-growth logging in the province. (File photo)
BC Green leader Furstenau introduces old-growth logging petition

Party calls for the end of old-growth logging as protests in Fairy Creek continue

Most Read