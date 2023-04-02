Vancouver radio personality Red Robinson died April 1, 2023 at age 86. (Photo credit: Jonathan Cruz)

Vancouver radio personality Red Robinson died April 1, 2023 at age 86. (Photo credit: Jonathan Cruz)

Vancouver radio personality Red Robinson has died at age 86, family says

Robinson was honoured with Order of B.C., Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medal

The family of Vancouver radio personality Red Robinson says he has died after a brief illness.

In a statement posted online, Robinson’s family says he passed away on Saturday (April 1) shortly after 8 a.m. He was 86.

Robinson began his radio career in 1954 at Vancouver’s CJOR, and his website credits him as the first DJ in Canada to play rock ’n’ roll music on a regular basis.

It says Red jumped to Vancouver CKWX station in 1957, where he met American singer Buddy Holly and Elvis Presley.

His website says he was elected into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994, the Canadian Broadcast Hall of Fame in 1997 and the Rockabilly Hall of Fame in 2000, retiring from radio in 2007.

He received the Order of British Columbia in 2016, and was also the recipient of the Canada 125 award and the Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medal.

“We’re so glad we got to spend his final moments with him, and having his brother Bill there made it extra special,” said his family in the statement.

“Most people knew our Dad as a rock’ n’ roll DJ, a TV personality, an ad agency owner, a spokesperson, or through his philanthropic work. He was larger-than-life in a lot of ways, but to us he was a devoted father and grandfather, a loving husband to our late mom Carole, and a loyal friend to everybody.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EntertainmentRadio

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Gwyneth Paltrow scores court win that means more than $1
Next story
‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 to be filmed in Vancouver

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows Recycling will not be picking up in Maple Ridge in future. (Ridge Meadows Recycling Society)
Maple Ridge recycling pickup moves to Recycle BC

Sandi Thiessen and a group of friends – a Facebook group called Ridge Meadows 55+ Social that formed during COVID – recently visited Grant Narrows Regional Park, a popular recreation and sightseeing destination located in Pitt Meadows, that offers stunning sightseeing year round. The group, led by Thiessen, walk twice a week at different dikes and destinations. “This day there were six of us. Sometimes as many as 14 turn up for the hike/walk. We do Grant Narrows a few times a year,” she noted. (Special to The News)
IN OUR VIEW: Spring at long last

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of April 2

The income tax filing deadline is approaching. Income tax is one of several taxes paid by Canadians. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready to file your taxes?

Pop-up banner image