FILE - Elton John performs during his Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Rosemont, Ill. on Feb 15, 2019. Elton John has announced the final dates for his farewell tour, which includes stops at big stadiums in the U.S. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Elton John performs during his Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Rosemont, Ill. on Feb 15, 2019. Elton John has announced the final dates for his farewell tour, which includes stops at big stadiums in the U.S. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)

Vancouver, Toronto stops included in Elton John’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour

Pop legend announces series of shows for 2022, including two in Canada

Vancouver will be one of the stops as a pop legend bids good-bye to his Yellow Brick Road.

Elton John has announced the final dates for his farewell tour, which will include two Canadian stops, including a gig next fall at B.C. Place Stadium.

“Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” will kick off in Frankfurt, Germany, on May 27, 2022 and will make several stops throughout Europe, including Milan, Liverpool and Paris.

John also announced dates in North America, kicking off those shows on July 15, 2022, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. He will also perform at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Soldier Field in Chicago; Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta; Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee; and Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Part of that leg will include Canadian stops on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at Rogers Centre in Toronto and Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 in Vancouver. He will wrap the North American trek with two shows at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on November 19 and 20, 2022.

In 2023 he will play in New Zealand and Australia before wrapping up the tour, which began in 2018.

—The Associated Press

RELATED: Ever wonder what Elton John might think of Victoria?

RELATED: Elton John to play two ‘farewell’ concerts in Vancouver

Pop Music

Previous story
Broadway shows ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Anastasia’ and others coming to Vancouver stage

Just Posted

Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministeries team celebrates the first inaugural Ride for Hope. (Special to The News)
60 bikers ride from Maple Ridge to Hope to promote awareness of Salvation Army services

The BC SPCA is warning pet owners not to leave pets in parked vehicles. (BC SPCA/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge vet sounding the alarm about the dangers of impending heat wave

Homeless are at risk for heat exhaustion and dehydration during the Lower Mainland heat wave. (File photo)
Salvation Army looking out for Maple Ridge homeless during heat wave

The City of Pitt Meadows is inviting the public to a place of reflection at the Rising Spirit Eagle, beside the Katzie First Nation flag in Spirit Square. (The News files)
Pitt Meadows plans to observe Canada Day