Vicuña Art Studio to hold virtual exhibition at Pitt Meadows gallery

More than 90 pieces on display

‘Pansies and Flowers’ is an original acrylic painting by Vicuña’s artist, Cathy Gunnewig, that will be in the upcoming show Together We Art. Flowers are one of her most favorable subject to paint. (Contributed)

Artists with the Vicuña Art Studio will be holding their first exhibit with the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery, virtually.

More than 90 pieces will be on display on the City of Pitt Meadows website for the show called Together We Art.

The studio had been planning to have an exhibition at the Pitt Meadows Gallery since last year and was disappointed with the cancellation of this years Art Studio Tour and Piano on the Streets event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vicuña Art Studio welcomed its first students in 2008. The studio was created in response to a need for artists with developmental disabilities who wanted more than a casual arts and craft studio. They wanted to pursue their artistic ambitions in a professional manner. Every artist who enters the Vicuña studio is given access to professional instruction and materials and are further supported to exhibit and sell their works at gallery events and with local retailers.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge Vicuña studio holds annual Winter sale

The studio is owned and operated by the Ridge Meadows Association for Community Living and is supported by funding from the provincial government and generous donations from patrons and supporting members.

Currently the studio is planning out their reopening so artists can return safely.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Art Studio Tour on hold

Together We Art will run from July 25 to September 6 at pittmeadows.ca/virtualgallery.

Until July 19 the gallery is featuring the virtual exhibition called Pitt Meadows Proud. The collection showcases local artists in a variety of mediums including watercolours, oils, ceramics, woodwork and photography.

Artists include: Suzanne Amendolagine; Jessica Bailuk; Liz Boulton; Nancy Collins; Carla Dearman; Trudy Deaton; Darlene Eckert; Rob Egan; Ed Gifford; Patricia Gordon; Bob & Lorie Gray; Bob Hanczik; Michelle Hochstetter; Marie Matheson; Connie-Jean Moore; Linda Nelson; Judy Osiowy; Lea Sevcov; Laura Stark; and Diane Zutz.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

art exhibitPitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Man found dead on Okanagan trail identified as Hollywood actor

Just Posted

Vicuña Art Studio to hold virtual exhibition at Pitt Meadows gallery

More than 90 pieces on display

Pitt Meadows one step closer to developing North Lougheed Study Area

City council endorsed the revised NLSA land use plan on Tuesday, July 7

VIDEO: Plane that reportedly crashed into Fraser River was from Delta flight school, Transportation Safety Board confirms

Cessna was flying over the river near Maple Ridge and Langley when it disappeared from radar

RCMP, coroner, investigating fisherman’s sudden death

A Maple Ridge man, in his 50s, died while fishing on a bridge near Trail this past weekend

VIDEO: An abandoned truck discovered on fire in Pitt Meadows

RCMP now investigating

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

Investigation clears RCMP in incident where man fell from Langley overpass

‘Officers acted commendably and placed themselves at risk’ police watchdog report finds

Ex-Okanagan Mountie forfeits 20 days’ pay after sexual misconduct review

A former Vernon RCMP constable made sexual comments, grabbed genitals of male officer in two incidents 10 years ago

Rural Chilliwack residents asked to stay indoors, lock doors amid heavy police presence

Heavy police presence in rural Chilliwack neighbourhood as RCMP contend with ‘serious situation’

Councillor Doug Elford Surrey’s acting mayor during McCallum’s “health concern” absence

Mayor issued a statement Tuesday night saying he’ll be back on the job by Monday

Man found dead on Okanagan trail identified as Hollywood actor

GoFundMe campaign launched for man found dead at summit of Spion Kop

3 people dead in Prince George motel fire

Fire personnel believe the blaze was suspicious although investigation in early stages

B.C. sets terms to review police, mental health, race relations

MLAs to recommend Police Act changes by May 2021

B.C. records 3 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases top 3,000

Province identified 18 new coronavirus cases

Most Read