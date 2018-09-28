Marvel’s infamous KISS rock band comic from the 1970s – the one “printed in real KISS blood” – is among titles available at Able Auctions in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 29. (photo: ableauctions.com)

VIDEO: 30,000 comic books to be auctioned in Surrey

Private owner’s collection sold at Able company’s warehouse in Newton

More than 30,000 comic books will be auctioned in Surrey on Saturday (Sept. 29).

The “private owner comic collection,” which includes titles from 1975 to 2009, is up for bid at Able Auctions’ warehouse in Newton, at 13557 77th Ave.

A preview of all that ink and paper will be held there today (Friday), from noon to 6 p.m.

Lots of magazines and comic-related collectibles, “all with little to no duplication,” will be auctioned, according to a post on the company’s website. “This comic book auction is not to be missed!”

The catalogue of comics can be viewed at ableauctions.ca.

Saturday’s auction starts at 10 a.m., with no reserve. High-end watches and First Nations art will also be auctioned that day.

Check out the video below.

