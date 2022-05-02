Grade 8 through 12 students participated in a short concert under the blossom trees at Westview Secondary Thursday, April 28. (Roxanne Hooper/The News)

VIDEO: Blossoming musicians take concert outdoors

Westview Secondary’s concert band hosts spring show for students out front of school

Nice sunny weather sparked an impromptu concert at Westview Secondary on Thursday.

The Grade 8 through 12 concert band recently performed its first public show since COVID. That was about three weeks ago, said teacher Linda Jensen, a teacher at Westview for the 23 years.

Typically, they share some of the highlights of the public concert in a shorter courtyard show for their fellow students within days of the spring event. But weather caused that show to be postponed.

“We’ve been waiting for a sunny day to try again,” Jensen said.

When it finally arrived, she suggested hosting the concert in front of the school – instead of the grey courtyard – underneath the pink blossoming trees.

