VIDEO: Blossoming musicians take concert outdoors

Nice sunny weather sparked an impromptu concert at Westview Secondary on Thursday.
The Grade 8 through 12 concert band recently performed its first public show since COVID. That was about three weeks ago, said teacher Linda Jensen, a teacher at Westview for the 23 years.
Typically, they share some of the highlights of the public concert in a shorter courtyard show for their fellow students within days of the spring event. But weather caused that show to be postponed.
“We’ve been waiting for a sunny day to try again,” Jensen said.
When it finally arrived, she suggested hosting the concert in front of the school – instead of the grey courtyard – underneath the pink blossoming trees.
