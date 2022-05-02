VIDEO: Blossoming musicians take concert outdoors

Westview Secondary’s concert band hosts spring show for students out front of school

Grade 8 through 12 students participated in a short concert under the blossom trees at Westview Secondary Thursday, April 28. (Roxanne Hooper/The News)

Nice sunny weather sparked an impromptu concert at Westview Secondary on Thursday.

The Grade 8 through 12 concert band recently performed its first public show since COVID. That was about three weeks ago, said teacher Linda Jensen, a teacher at Westview for the 23 years.

Typically, they share some of the highlights of the public concert in a shorter courtyard show for their fellow students within days of the spring event. But weather caused that show to be postponed.

“We’ve been waiting for a sunny day to try again,” Jensen said.

When it finally arrived, she suggested hosting the concert in front of the school – instead of the grey courtyard – underneath the pink blossoming trees.

