VIDEO: Celine Dion tops Billboard 200 for first time in over 17 years

‘Courage’ is Dion’s fifth album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200

Celine Dion has topped the Billboard 200 chart for the first time in over 17 years.

“Courage” is Dion’s fifth album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It is her first No. 1 album since 2002’s “A New Day Has Come.”

The 17 years between No. 1s is the longest gap ever for a woman. “Courage,” released on Nov. 15, earned 113,000 equivalent album units for the week ending Nov. 21.

Dion first topped the Billboard albums chart in 1996 with “Falling Into You.”

Her last album, 2013’s “Loved Me Back to Life,” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Dion is the fourth woman to have a No. 1 album in each of the past three decades. She joins Janet Jackson, Barbra Streisand and Britney Spears.

The Canadian Press

VIDEO: Celine Dion tops Billboard 200 for first time in over 17 years

'Courage' is Dion's fifth album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200

