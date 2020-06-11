City of Maple Ridge announces plans for a virtual Canada Day celebration, augmented with a neighbourhood convoy in the mid-afternoon. (Black Press Media illustration)

VIDEO: Convoy, cooking contest, and crafts part of new Canada Day celebrations

City of Maple Ridge announces plans for a primarily virtual party for the country’s 153rd birthday

Like many communities and many events, Canada Day celebrations in Maple Ridge are going virtual.

The country’s birthday will be marked with games, magic, crafts, stories, a scavenger hunt, and recipe challenge, plus a livestream performance by Canadian country star Aaron Pritchett and a neighbourhood convoy that local residents can enjoy from the comfort of their home, explained Ross Munroe, the events coordinator for the city.

WHAT LAST YEAR LOOKED LIKE: Canada Day a big show in Maple Ridge memorial park

“Canada Day is going virtual on July 1, 2020! Let’s celebrate Canada’s 153rd birthday together, while apart, in true Maple Ridge style… with entertainment, community engagement, and activities for all ages,” Munroe said.

People can participate in all or some of the July 1 activities, he explained, encouraging – for instance – Maple Ridge residents to make some noise and wave at the Canada Day convoy as it makes its way around the town centre, Hammond, Silver Valley, and Albion neighbourhoods from approximately 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Folks can also enjoy performers from The Carnival Band, as part of the convoy, or watch the livestream event at 7 p.m. featuring Cross Parallel with Pritchett. Pritchett is the recipient of multiple awards from the B.C. and Canadian Country Music Associations, as well as being a repeated JUNO nominee, who tells of his start in the music industry working as a DJ at Rooster’s Cabaret in neighbouring Pitt Meadows.

The virtual Canada Day events in Maple Ridge will also feature a variety of other activities for residents, including:

• A four-ingredient recipe challenge. Create a dish inspired by Canada Day, cultural heritage or family traditions. Deadline for submissions is Wednesday, June 24. Three winners will be announced during the 7 p.m. livestream. Details can be found at mapleridge.ca/2434

• Performances by pop rock band The Faceplants, local country band Me and Mae, Maple Ridge Circle Dance, Paul Latta Dancers & Co., local magician, and previous World Champion of Magic Shawn Farquhar, among others.

• Download colouring sheets and make arts and crafts with instructor and artist Laura Johnson.

• Re-create historic photos from the community archives courtesy of the Maple Ridge Museum & Archives.

• Go on a scavenger hunt with your family and discover the history of Maple Ridge.

• Hear stories from the Maple Ridge Public Library.

People are encouraged to check out the city’s website for more information at mapleridge.ca/1744.

___________________________

Most Read