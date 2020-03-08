VIDEO: Elizabeth Warren makes SNL cameo after dropping out of Democratic race

Warren made fun of how she was portrayed during campaign

Former Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren had a cameo to take some shots at Fox News during a Saturday Night Live appearance this week.

Warren, who dropped out of the race this week, was “interviewed” about her campaign by Kate McKinnon, dressed as Fox News host Laura Ingraham, during the cold open.

McKinnon welcomed Warren as the woman who “savagely murdered Michael Bloomberg on live television.”

Warren told her she was doing “just fine” after dropping out of the race and is spending her time with her dog Bailey, “prank calling big banks, drag racing Subarus.”

