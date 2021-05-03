VIDEO: Harrison Hot Springs students team up with country artist, pay tribute to frontline workers

Harrison country artist Todd Richard adjusts his camera before filming “Green and Blue” as sung by he and the students of Harrison Hot Springs Elementary. (Adam Louis/Observer)Harrison country artist Todd Richard adjusts his camera before filming “Green and Blue” as sung by he and the students of Harrison Hot Springs Elementary. (Adam Louis/Observer)
Todd Richard sings “Green and Blue” as HHSES students get ready to belt out the chorus during the school’s Music Monday on May 3. (Adam Louis/Observer)Todd Richard sings “Green and Blue” as HHSES students get ready to belt out the chorus during the school’s Music Monday on May 3. (Adam Louis/Observer)
Harrison Hot Springs Elementary students give it their all during a chorus of “Green and Blue,” Todd RIchard’s tribute to COVID-19 frontline workers. (Adam Louis/Observer)Harrison Hot Springs Elementary students give it their all during a chorus of “Green and Blue,” Todd RIchard’s tribute to COVID-19 frontline workers. (Adam Louis/Observer)
Harrison Hot Springs Elementary students sing along with Todd Richard on Monday, May 3. The students sang with Richard, paying tribute to COVID-19 frontline workers. (Adam Louis/Observer)Harrison Hot Springs Elementary students sing along with Todd Richard on Monday, May 3. The students sang with Richard, paying tribute to COVID-19 frontline workers. (Adam Louis/Observer)
Students join Harrison country artist Todd Richard in singing “Green and Blue” on Monday, May 3. (Adam Louis/Observer)Students join Harrison country artist Todd Richard in singing “Green and Blue” on Monday, May 3. (Adam Louis/Observer)
Sasquatch makes a guest appearance at Harrison Hot Springs Elementary on Monday, May 3. Music Monday featured a song from Todd Richard, singing his frontline worker tribute “Green and Blue.” (Adam Louis/Observer)Sasquatch makes a guest appearance at Harrison Hot Springs Elementary on Monday, May 3. Music Monday featured a song from Todd Richard, singing his frontline worker tribute “Green and Blue.” (Adam Louis/Observer)

Harrison Hot Springs country artist Todd Richard had some enthusiastic back-up singers in his latest live performance.

In honour of national Music Monday, Richard sang “Green and Blue” along with Harrison Hot Springs Elementary School students as a tribute to frontline workers fighting against the pandemic.

The students rehearsed, memorizing every word before Richard recorded the live performance. Harrison’s own Sasquatch also made a guest appearance, to the delight of the kids.

RELATED: Harrison country artist Todd Richard releases ‘Green and Blue,’ a tribute to frontline workers

Richard has been recording himself singing “Green and Blue” in different locations around Harrison Hot Springs, posting the video every night at 7 p.m., hearkening back to the 7 p.m. nightly applause tribute marking the shift change for hospital workers.

RELATED: Harrison country artist to release new song for healthcare workers

Richard’s video performance with will go up on his social media pages at 7 p.m.

“Green and Blue” was released earlier this spring; the music video, seen 5,100 times as of May 3, was shot at the Willington Care Centre in Burnaby.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

#wereinthistogetherCoronavirusHarrison Hot Springs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Apollo Initiative’ unites 350 young B.C. musicians in streamed concert for mental health

Just Posted

Pascale Shaw holds one of 400 sprouting pumpkin plants to be available for pick-up in about one week. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge pumpkin growing contest is getting underway

More than 400 pumpkin plants will be available next week for free contest

Bikramdeep Randhawa worked at Fraser Regional Correctional Centre. (Facebook/Special to The News)
Shooting victim worked in Maple Ridge prison

Man killed in targeted shooting was guard at Fraser Regional Correctional Centre

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating a stabbing incident with two victims on Sunday evening. (Black Press files)
Two stabbed in Maple Ridge, RCMP ask for witnesses

Man seriously injured, woman also attacked in incident Sunday night

Maple Ridge’s Randy Phillips took this while riding the dikes through Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge, noting the snow is going and the cranberry fields are growing. (Special to The News)
SHARE: White stuff disappears while red stuff rising up

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

Michelle Gillespie has been painting for more than 20 years. She enjoys painting with acrylic and uses careful brushstrokes, wanting each painting to be successful. A few of her favorite subjects to paint are houses, flowers and animals. For the 2021 Spring Art Show, Gillespie painted a house in the mountains called ‘A Northern Home’ after J.E.H. MacDonald. (Vicuña Art Studio/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge art studio to hold virtual exhibition

Artist interviews, demonstrations and door prize at Vicuña Art Studio spring show

FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine can be given to adults 30+ who can’t wait for mRNA: NACI

Panel says single shot vaccine can be especially useful for populations unable to return for second shot

Dr. Bonnie Henry B.C.’s provincial health officer, updates the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection, hospitalization decline continues

2,174 new cases identified over weekend, 15 more deaths

Michael Bonin, 20, from Alberta, was discovered deceased on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope on April 20, 2017. (Black Press Media)
One of three accused in 2017 Hope murder pleads guilty, sentenced to life in prison

Joshua Fleurant pleaded guilty in a Kelowna courtroom to the second-degree murder of Michael Bonin

Harrison country artist Todd Richard adjusts his camera before filming “Green and Blue” as sung by he and the students of Harrison Hot Springs Elementary. (Adam Louis/Observer)
VIDEO: Harrison Hot Springs students team up with country artist, pay tribute to frontline workers

Students sang “Green and Blue” with Todd Richard as part of Music Monday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, Bill and Melinda Gates look toward each other and smile while being interviewed in Kirkland, Wash. The George W. Bush Presidential Center is honoring the Gates with its annual award for those who work to improve the lives of others. Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush on Thursday, April 11, will present the Gates with the George W. Bush Medal for Distinguished Leadership. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years of marriage

Couple have three children together

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canadian consumers lose trust in big brands during pandemic: UVic study

Early in the pandemic, many grocery chains offered employees hazard pay, only to discontinue it months later

Zopkios Brake Check on the Coquihalla Highway (Highway 5) in British Columbia. Truck driver Roy McCormack was seen entering the brake check with smoking brakes on Aug. 5, 2016, just before a multi-vehicle crash further down the road, but he was acquitted of criminal negligence by a judge in BC Supreme Court in Chilliwack on May 3, 2021. (GoogleMaps)
Truck driver acquitted of criminal negligence in 2016 multi-vehicle Coquihalla crash

Judge finds Roy McCormack’s actions or inactions did not meet the threshold of criminal negligence

Passengers from New Delhi wait in long lines for transportation to their quarantine hotels at Pearson Airport in Toronto on Friday April 23, 2021. More than 5,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 after flying back to Canada since mandatory quarantine hotels began in late February.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
More than 5,000 international air travellers positive for COVID-19 since February

40% of those people were infected with one of the three variants of concern Canada is tracking

Most Read