Madeline Merlo livestreamed a concert to raise money for Food Banks Canada. (Screen grab)

VIDEO: Madeline Merlo raises $10,000 for Food Banks Canada

The star from Maple Ridge livestreamed the concert on Thursday

Country star Madeline Merlo raised $10,000 for Food Banks across the country by performing live online.

The concert called Palm Bay Tropical Happy Hour took place on Thursday and for every comment and share on the singer’s Facebook Live post, Palm Bay donated $1 to Food Banks Canada.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge country star Madeline Merlo live streaming concert for Food Banks Canada

Instagram Live was also supposed to carry the concert but was down at the time.

The singer who hails from Maple Ridge also answered questions from her fans.

“Thank you to everyone who tuned into my livestream and had a part in making this happen,” Merlo posted to Facebook on Wednesday.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Semiahmoo Peninsula singer joins voices with vocal partner to form virtual choir

Just Posted

MP Marc Dalton shares message of hope

MP’s message: These are challenging and unprecedented times both in Canada and… Continue reading

VIDEO: Madeline Merlo raises $10,000 for Food Banks Canada

The star from Maple Ridge livestreamed the concert on Thursday

WEATHER: Flurries, showers, clouds forecasted for Ridge Meadows

Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C

IN IT TOGETHER: Maple Ridge woman offers series of wellness tips amid COVID crisis

An Albion meditation and mindfulness instructor suggests how to calmly get through a chaotic time

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows school district assessing student needs for virtual education

Teaching special needs students in virtual classroom “complex”

‘We don’t need this right now’: B.C. man breaks up road rage incident

Two men were throwing punches on Tillicum Road in Saanich on Vancouver Island

Migrant worker advocates blame feds, employers for COVID-19 outbreak at B.C. garden store

Migrant farm worker group calls on government for adequate health and safety requirements

Fraser Valley care home has two confirmed cases of COVID-19

Two residents at Mission’s Chartwell Cedarbrooke Retirement Residence have been diagnosed

Claiming she has COVID-19, stranger coughs in Surrey woman’s face

Cloverdale woman will now self-isolate for the next two weeks

‘There can be no ambiguity’: Travellers brought home to B.C. must self-isolate

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the mandatory isolation must be abided by

COVID-19 scenarios coming ‘soon’, but results will depend on how Canadians act: Trudeau

Prime minister is meeting with Canadian premiers

COVID-19 has been impacting Canadian economy since January

But full effects of pandemic won’t be known for months

Doctors trained abroad want to join front lines of COVID-19 fight in Canada

B.C. is looking to allow internationally trained doctors to work under the supervision of attending physicians

Fake test kits and other COVID online scams play on public anxiety: fraud centre

Vancouver has seen a spike in commercial property crimes, with offices and stores empty because of COVID-19

Most Read