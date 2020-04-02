VIDEO: Madeline Merlo raises $10,000 for Food Banks Canada

The star from Maple Ridge livestreamed the concert on Thursday

Country star Madeline Merlo raised $10,000 for Food Banks across the country by performing live online.

The concert called Palm Bay Tropical Happy Hour took place on Thursday and for every comment and share on the singer’s Facebook Live post, Palm Bay donated $1 to Food Banks Canada.

Instagram Live was also supposed to carry the concert but was down at the time.

The singer who hails from Maple Ridge also answered questions from her fans.

“Thank you to everyone who tuned into my livestream and had a part in making this happen,” Merlo posted to Facebook on Wednesday.

