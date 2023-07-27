VIDEO: Maple Ridge country star takes Eagles tribute to the limit

Take It To The Limit – The Ultimate Eagle’s Tribute will be at the ACT Arts Centre at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 30. (Special to The News) Take It To The Limit – The Ultimate Eagle’s Tribute will be at the ACT Arts Centre at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 30. (Special to The News) Take It To The Limit – The Ultimate Eagle’s Tribute will be at the ACT Arts Centre at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 30. (Special to The News) Take It To The Limit – The Ultimate Eagle’s Tribute will be at the ACT Arts Centre at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 30. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge country star Tom McKillip will be taking it to the limit with his six piece band in an unforgettable Tribute to the Eagles that promises to leave the audience wanting more.

Award winning producer, musician, and song writer, McKillip, is the music director for Take It To The Limit – The Ultimate Eagle’s Tribute coming to the ACT Arts Centre this weekend.

A friend with Moon Coin Productions, the production company behind ABRA Cadabra, a tribute to the music of ABBA, asked him how he would feel to be part of the Eagles show.

McKillip said he was immediately interested as this was the music he grew up with and started playing.

“It was a wonderful opportunity to play music I love,” he said.

His first big challenge, though was to find musicians that “fit the bill”.

“As you know the Eagles are a lot of singing, a lot of vocals,” and a lot of guitars, he explained. And, he noted, he was able to gather together some of the best musicians he has played with in his entire career.

The challenge with a show like this is it’s not creating but recreating the vocals and guitars of the Eagles.

“So my job, is kind of, to reproduce it the best we can possibly do that and the best way to do that is with the greatest players,” he said. “We have a six piece band. Everybody sings and everybody has to,” he said. And some of the songs are a real “extravaganza” of vocals.

The group will be playing most of the fan favourites like Heartache Tonight, Peaceful Easy Feeling, Take It To The Limit, Desperado, Life In The Fast Lane, Take It Easy, Love Will Keep Us Alive, Tequila Sunrise, I can’t Tell You Why, Lyin’ Eyes, and, of course, Hotel California.

One of McKillip’s favourites is New Kid In Town.

“It’s a real top-shelf tribute. This is not just a throw together thing. It’s very well rehearsed. We don’t use backing tracks or anything of the sort. Everything we do is live,” added McKillip, who was inducted in the BC Country Music Hall of Fame last year.

And McKillip is not the only musician from Maple Ridge who is part of the production, Jay Buettner is one of the main guitar players in the band, a neighbour and very close friend of McKillips.

“We are really looking forward to playing the ACT right here in our home town,” said McKillip.

Take It To The Limit – The Ultimate Eagle’s Tribute will be at the ACT Arts Centre at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, 11944 Haney Place in Maple Ridge.

The show is around 90 minutes long with a 20 minute intermission.

Tickets are $66 each plus $3 in fees.

To purchase tickets call 604-476-2787 or go to theactmapleridge.org/take-it-to-the-limit.