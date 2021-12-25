VIDEO: Maple Ridge dancer releases music video to support local

Dancing through the Memorial Peace Park against the Christmas lights, through local cafes, singing along Kelly Clarkson’s “Christmas Isn’t Cancelled”, a Maple Ridge dancer has released a music video ‘supporting local’.

Melena Rounis, who grew up in Vancouver and lives in Maple Ridge, heard the Clarkson song and walked through the Maple Ridge streets when it struck her that she should do something to combine her passion for dancing and love for the city she lived in.

Just a week before Christmas, Rounis released a music video which was shot at and around the Memorial Peace Park and the Once Upon a Tea Leaf cafe in Maple Ridge.

“Especially after the year we have had, I felt like we needed something for the holidays,” said the dancer and choreographer who has been working in Vancouver and LA.

Rounis, who has worked in Cirque du Soleil’s Michael Jackson Immortal World Tour and The Beatles Love, appeared in America’s Got Talent, American Idol, and Next Top Model, has recently choreographed for the Netflix musical ‘A Week Away’.

“While I work in Vancouver and L.A., I love this charming little city. Everyone is so compassionate and supportive and kind. I just wanted to do something to give back, and show local support,” said Rounis, adding that she recently had a baby, adding to her holiday cheer which she wanted to share with others.

