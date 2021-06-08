Julian Taylor, a Toronto-based musician – with ties to Maple Ridge – earned himself two JUNO nominationss this past weekend. (Julian Taylor/Special to The News)

Julian Taylor, a Toronto-based musician – with ties to Maple Ridge – earned himself two JUNO nominationss this past weekend. (Julian Taylor/Special to The News)

VIDEO: Maple Ridge-inspired album earn musician two JUNO nominations

Summers at his grandparents’ local farm spawn song and namesake CD garnering national recognition

A musician with ties to Maple Ridge almost walked away with two JUNO Awards this weekend.

Julian Taylor wrote and sang about his experiences in Maple Ridge as a child, and those adventures – now reflected in his latest album – helped garner accolades for the singer, songwriter, and multi-talented musician.

His album, called The Ridge, earned Taylor nominations for best Indigenous artist/group of the year, as well as contemporary album of the year at the JUNOs. He didn’t win in either category, but did make the shortlist.

During the nationally broadcast ceremonies this past weekend, the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) celebrated the 50th anniversary of the JUNOs – Canada’s biggest night in music.

RELATED: Childhood memories in Maple Ridge rekindled in new album

The Toronto-based musician – a baritone vocalist who plays guitar and piano – released his winning eight-song Americana album last fall, with one of songs – the title track, The Ridge – sharing some of his childhood memories of time spent in Maple Ridge.

From age four to 14, he spent summers with his grandparents, John and Carol Shanks, on their local farm. And in the namesake song, he shares some of his fondest recollections of following his older sister around the barn, chicken coop, and pastures of that farm wearing his little rainboots, catching frogs, shovelling manure, and chasing chickens.

Each song on The Ridge represents an acoustic-driven mixture of styles that reflects Taylor’s range as a creative force. It builds, he said, upon the templates forged during his tenure fronting the alt-rocking collective Staggered Crossing, as well as the fine funk and R&B-driven foundation he continues to mine with the still-active Julian Taylor Band.

 “Everything I write about on this album is a true story,” he confirmed.

“Yeah, I did make up a few stories on some of the other records I’ve done, but I decided to stop doing that. Everything since then is something that happened to me, or to people I know. Everything is true.”

Taylor describes himself as a musical chameleon who can be found performing rhythm and blues one day, and funk, soul, or rock the next. It’s a reflection he said of his long career in music.

While he’s not a household name, he is well known and respected in the industry, and some of his songs have appeared in television series such as Degrassi: The Next Generation, Elementary, and Haven.

Both new and experienced artists were celebrated for their excellence and took home some of JUNO weekend’s most prized awards.

In addition to Julian Taylor, there were many other notable artists recognized.

llowing his three major wins announced Friday night at the 2021 JUNO opening night awards, The Weeknd also won artist of the year and album of the year, taking home an total of five JUNO Awards this year. This brings his overall total to 15 JUNOs, making The Weeknd the sixth most awarded artist in JUNO history.

Global superstar Justin Bieber walked away with the award for pop album of the year for his record-breaking album Changes and graced viewers with a knockout performance of his hit, Somebody.

Shawn Mendes took home the coveted JUNO fan choice. For the first time this year, Canadians were given the option to vote on TikTok as the official voting platform. This marks the third time Mendes has won JUNO fan choice, bringing his total JUNO count to an impressive 11 awards.

One of Canada’s most buzzworthy talents, R&B singer Savannah Ré, took home traditional R&B/soul recording of the year, Canada’s Black Music Business Collective for her single, Solid, and emerging soulful singer-songwriter JP Saxe was awarded breakthrough artist of the year. Saxe also performed his song, Like That, and was then joined by multi-platinum recording artist and songwriter Julia Michaels with a beautiful performance of the hit song, If The World Was Ending.

Complete list of JUNO Award winners online.

.

Is there more to the story? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeMusic

 

Julian Taylor’s first gig was a battle of the bands in 1994. Now, his most recent album, The Ridge, has earned him two JUNO nominations. (Julian Taylor/Special to The News)

Julian Taylor’s first gig was a battle of the bands in 1994. Now, his most recent album, The Ridge, has earned him two JUNO nominations. (Julian Taylor/Special to The News)

Previous story
Juno Awards ring in 50th anniversary; Justin Bieber, the Weeknd lead nominations

Just Posted

Emergency crews had Lougheed Highway shut down for several hours after a serious three-car crash in the Ruskin neighbourhood of Maple Ridge on Monday, June 7, 2021 a little before midnight. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
VIDEO: Multi-vehicle Maple Ridge crash sends vehicle, driver down 75-embankment

At least one driver was airlifted to hospital, Lougheed Highway shut down after crash in Ruskin

Maple Ridge city hall (Neil Corbett/The News)
Businesses seeing hike in property tax bills

Maple Ridge CFO explains province offered school tax relief last year

Julian Taylor’s title song, The Ridge, reflects on memories of visiting his grandparents’ farm in Maple Ridge as a child. The album of the same name, earned him two JUNO nominations this past weekend. (Julian Taylor/Special to The News)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge-inspired album earn musician two JUNO nominations

Summers at his grandparents’ local farm spawn song and namesake CD garnering national recognition

Katzie First Nation gathered at Memorial Peace Park in Maple Ridge for a day to recognize, remember and mourn. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
Katzie First Nation gather in Maple Ridge park to remember residential school dead

Approximately 100 gathered for solemn ceremony at Memorial Peace Park Sunday

Drawing of the proposed building at Lougheed Highway and 221st Street. (Special to The News)
Plan for apartment complex on Lougheed in downtown Maple Ridge

Application for six storey, 106-unit complex before council

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a moment of silence in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in recognition of the recent tragedy in London, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls London vehicle assault that killed Muslim family a ‘terrorist attack’

Four people were killed, a nine-year-old child is expected to survive

Montreal Canadiens’ Tyler Toffoli celebrates his game-winning goal with teammate Carey Price following overtime NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Kings of the North: Habs sweep aside Jets with 3-2 OT triumph

Montreal will meet winner of Vegas-Colorado series in NHL semifinals

A motion coming this week asks councillors to consider renaming Trutch Street to Truth Street. Trutch Street is named after Joseph Trutch, now recognized for his racist policies towards Indigenous people. (Google Maps)
Victoria council to consider switching Trutch Street to Truth Street

Name change recommended due to Joseph Trutch’s racist policies affecting Indigenous people

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Two men were stabbed in Chilliwack on June 6, 2021 in two separate incidents. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Two stabbings in downtown Chilliwack, one involving elderly man with dementia

RCMP urge local residents to be vigilant as they search for unknown assailant

A man holds a picture of Chantel Moore during a healing gathering at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on June 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
‘Potentially lethal force’ means no charges in B.C. woman’s fatal shooting by police

Decision released in last year’s New Brunswick death of Vancouver Island’s Chantel Moore

Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases drop below 200 a day over weekend

12 more deaths since Friday, 74% of adults vaccinated

Protesters at Fairy Creek say they will stand their work isn’t done despite a declaration ordering a two-year deferral of old-growth logging on the traditional territories of the Huu-ay-aht, Ditidaht and Pacheedaht First Nations. (Zoe Ducklow/Black Press Media)
Vancouver Island First Nations declaration not enough for old-growth protesters

‘At the invitation of Elder Bill Jones, the Rainforest Flying Squad will continue to stand our ground’

Most Read