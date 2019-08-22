VIDEO: Maple Ridge’s Merlo singing to help the babies

In excess of $200,000 raised for babies during the annual charity event

Madeline Merlo visited with fans Tuesday night, after she came off the stage from singing to a crowd of close to 800 at Redwoods Golf Course in Langley. The outdoor concert capped off the seventh annual Boys of Fall Charity Golf Tournament hosted by country stars Dallas Smith and Chad Brownlee, which featured the private concert as well. (Roxanne Hooper/Black Press Media)

When the call came from her buddies – Canadian country stars Chad Brownlee and Dallas Smith – asking if she could be part of a charity concert in Langley this week, Madeline Merlo leapt at the chance.

Even though the 25-year-old Maple Ridge singer recently moved down to Nashville, and is concentrating much of her time right now on writing, she’s still doing several shows in Canada this summer and was anxious to come back home for this event – in particular.

She was referring to the seventh annual Boys of Fall Charity Event (golf tournament and concert) that was held across the river at Redwoods Golf Course in Langley Tuesday.

“Very stoked to be here. Chad and Dallas are really good friends of mine,” Merlo said. “And I was honoured and pleased to help them out anyway that I could.”

The event, which is all about raising money for the JRfm’s Basics for Babies charity, managed to generate in excess of $200,000 this time around.

The event is the brainchild of Langley’s Dallas Smith – who is co-hosting the Canadian Country Music Awards next month with Billy Ray Cyrus – and former NHLer-turned-country-musician Chad Brownlee.

The duo was pleased to earn $15,000 in the first year. The event has since grown into a sold-out summer smash, attracting 144 golfers and close to 800 concert guests all there to help Basics for Babies.

Greater Vancouver Food Bank and Basics for Babies spokesperson Terra Paredes was once again brought to tears when this year’s total of $201,120 was presented.

“I can’t find words to say what this means right now. It’s just fewer hungry babies, and more diapers on bums, and just happy people – happy babies… thank you. Thank you so much,” Paredes said to all involved.

“I’m excited to be here,” Merlo said, so impressed by the amount of money raised for the cause.

“I think it’s such an important and incredible cause… yeah, anything I can do,” Merlo said, noting she’s participated in a number of concerts and special events for Basics for Babies through the years.

Asked if the charity event is a go for 2020, co-host Doug Hawley, managing director of Redwoods, responded: “Hell yeah!”

“Our babies need formula and diapers… and we bring people together and they just open their hearts and start giving. It’s amazing. Naturally, we’d do it again. There’s still a need.”

The date for the Boys of Fall Charity Golf Tournament is already booked for next year, Hawley confirmed. It’s the third Tuesday in August.

Chad Brownlee and his buddy and fellow Canadian country music star Dallas Smith, hosted an outdoor concert that capped off their seventh annual Boys of Fall Charity Golf Tournament. The event drew a crowd of about 800. (Roxanne Hooper/Black Press Media)

Multiple fans lined up to get autographs from, and pictures with, Maple Ridge singer Madeline Merlo Tuesday at the Boys of Fall Charity Event in Langley. (Roxanne Hooper/Black Press Media)

Maple Ridge musician Darren Savard, on guitar, was among those who entertained the crowd of 800 during the evening’s outdoor concert, as part of the Boys of Fall Charity Golf Tournament. (Roxanne Hooper/Black Press Media)

